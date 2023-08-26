A group of boys play happily on a soccer field in the La Verneda neighborhood. Their shouts and goals are accompanied by the noise of the surrounding bars and which cross the sports facility of the Club Esportiu Júpiter. It could be just another neighborhood club, with its grassroots soccer school and its subsequent first team that is in one of the amateur soccer divisions. These children wear a round shield in the colors of the flag on their t-shirt Catalan and a blue star at the top, very similar to the independence flag. It could also be a simple shield with the initials of Jupiter. However, this emblem, this name and this club were one of the nerve centers of Catalan anarchism, when they were in the Poblenou neighborhood. The entity withstood the convulsive 20s, enjoyed freedom in the Second Republic, fought during the Civil War and suffered the repression of the Franco dictatorship. Almost 100 years have passed, but the ideals have never disappeared.

“We are the only entity in Catalonia whose name, colors, shield and location have changed,” laments Joan Rion, president of Jupiter, in one of the club rooms that is now located in the Sant Martí district from Barcelona. Exiled from Poblenou since 1948, when the Francoist authorities wanted to erase any trace of anarchism in the new regime: “Poblenou at that time was a central and neuralgic place for social gatherings and that is why we were transferred to the La Verneda field”, explains the president.

In the image, the CE Jupiter football field, located in the La Verneda neighborhood albert garcia

It was not only the transfer of headquarters, they also suffered the change of name from Jupiter to Hercules, the change of the gray and scarlet kit (colors related to anarchism) to a verdiblanco color or the modification of its revolutionary and Catalan shield. He even suffered the frustrated attempt to become the subsidiary team of Espanyol.

All these reprisals during the dictatorship were marked by the strong political and militant participation of the club from its origins. Founded in 1909 by the Mauchand brothers, workers from the Poblenou neighborhood, they chose the name of the planet Jupiter after the winner of a hot air balloon competition held on the Mar Bella beach. Since then, political actions have become part of the club’s history. For example, it was Barça’s rival in that 1925 match at Les Corts where the Culé fans whistled the Spanish royal march and suffered the closure of their stadium. During the Second Republic, he received a visit from Francesc Macià in 1931 and the football final of the Popular Olympiad was played at his Poblenou ground, suspended due to the start of the Civil War.

It would be in the war when the Jupiter showed its great anarchist and anti-fascist influence. On that July 18, 1936, two trucks left from the Jupiter field to fight the insurrection of the national side. And during the course of the war it is said, although this fact has never been confirmed, that the stadium’s grandstand served as a clandestine arsenal of weapons.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

At that time the club had 3,000 members and currently 750. Times have changed, it has recovered its initial name, its shield and its clothing, but its involvement is the same. “We remain true to our DNA. We have been in all the initiatives. For example, in the process We changed the colors of our shirt to play with those of the senyera and they thanked us from many places. We are within Òmnium Cultural and few sports entities are. We are part of a historical and biographical tour of the area. Staying faithful to certain ideals is very difficult nowadays, but I think we have achieved it”, adds a proud Joan Rion.

Despite not losing their essence, other modest clubs in Catalonia have carried out a series of political and social initiatives that have made them occupy a place that historically always belonged to Jupiter. But far from worrying, Joan is happy about these movements: “This profile that the teams are taking is what it has to be and it is the reality of today. The entities have to give an ideal and each one can do it in different aspects and in different ways. And that there are clubs that are in the same tune as us is very favorable for everyone”.

While in the institutional aspect the Jupiter continues to be a benchmark, sportingly it has always suffered to live up to its history and its values. But something changed with the arrival of Juanjo García as coach in 2009: “When I arrived, I found a team that, economically and institutionally, was healthy but was competing in a low-level division and had not managed to get promoted to Regional Preferential. That’s why I did a total restructuring of grassroots football, because it was a team with a high budget, with higher-class players but little adaptable to those lower categories. And in my first year we were champions and we moved up the division”.

In the picture, Juanjo García, coach of CE Jupiter. albert garcia

The coach does not hesitate to point out what has been the key to his success to lead the team to chain several promotions in a row: “The most professional way of working made us go up in category and it was non-stop until we reached the Third Division”, confirms Juanjo who is also aware that the weight of Jupiter’s history is another incentive to play for the club: “The youngsters we have signed have had no doubts about coming and that is good. We have had to convince some veterans more, but it is true that the name makes them come ”.

The club has just been promoted to First Catalan. Both the coach and the president have the goal of getting promoted again while the fans continue to come to La Verneda to see their team. Many continue to come from Poblenou: “It is a very referential area for us. A sector of adults still comes to us whose parents were members since we played at Poblenou. And the vast majority of fans who belong to the animation group ‘Reduce GrisGrana’ they belong to the house in the Poblenou neighborhood”, confesses the president.

In the image, detail of the CE Jupiter flag waving. albert garcia

Neither the dictatorship of Primo de Rivera nor that of Franco could put an end to a club driven by values ​​that remain intact in its DNA. An entity where, despite its sporting situation, its history and its ideals prevail as one of the first teams where politics and football were always its main reason for being.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter