“Milan close to Europe, Milan what banks, what changes”, said Dalla a few years ago, yet a city governed for decades by a rainbow right, he cannot find a presentable candidate to challenge, at least for the flag, the stainless Beppe Sala.

Many have tried and many have left the scene after peeping through the bored pages of the Milanese news, all characters of a certain managerial or political rank but who they have not been able to act as a glue to one of the most contentious teams of the already notoriously controversial Milanese politics. The problem is political, we would have said in the seventies but the solution is much simpler because Sala represents the perfect convergence between the Milanese reformist demands and the healthy belonging to the “sciuri” class which for five days is the symbol of Local Government.

With the eclipse of the dinosaur of Arcore, the anti-left has no longer found peace, and the nostalgic appeals have hardly been used to consolidate between Albertini, Lupi if not indeed Moratti, all names that in addition to having problems in direct confrontation with the opponent, would have had little empathy among the so-called allies. But the problem remains, while the dream of a conservative party taking over the country from the great Milan seems suspended between crossed vetoes and daily tactics that are eliminated in a few minutes, and the polls help them.

Meloni waits, Salvini misses the whole sequence of the “mayors for a day” de Montigny understood that despite being from the Mediaset / Mediolanum galaxy it does not excite potential voters and above all allies, and while the summer of rebirth presses on, it seems that the squadron has given up sitting on the highest Milanese seat .

Perhaps the political battle is scary, especially if you are sure of losing it, but also the economic aspect for some, especially the last “burned” could seem an insurmountable limit: huge responsibilities and poor earnings, and the outgoing mayor knows something about it.

What remains of the Great Right Meneghina It does not scare anyone, and what is worse says a lot about the true meaning of coalition, they refer to political stumps that are badly tolerated and fight for a leadership that cannot be reached by any of them.

Now that June ends, the Conservative field is unguarded and it seems very difficult to reconcile such different needs, old grudges and the will of retaliation, after careful reading of the polls and what remains of Forza Italia and its elderly Patron he continues to dream of being able to influence the choices of his ancient disciples who doubled him in the numbers of consensus, and this remains one of the great woes of this “ex-right”.

It will end up with a false solution that surely it will not please anyone, and the free-for-all will continue during an electoral campaign, which is expected to be spartan due to the absence of Silvio’s mega-contributions (a very important problem compared to all the others), therefore the twilight of the Minor Gods is now inevitable.

The people of freedom, who had conquered the country from Milan, not only need a linguistic and political re-styling but must understand that the position rent of general discontent can only produce cultural monsters, and all those who make the moderate territory their final destination have understood this, but without the ancient screams and the head-on clash, even this electoral battle can be considered lost.