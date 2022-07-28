Single-member colleges and center-right, the calculations beyond the official announcements

But we are quite sure that Brothers of Italy and Giorgia Meloni have won the challenge of single-member colleges in the Center-right? Apparently yes, given that FdI has 98 out of 221, equal to 44.34% of the total between the House and the Senate. Obviously the Center-right it will not win everywhere and it will be necessary to see who the easiest and most difficult boarding schools will go to.

Assuming a fair distribution between challenges already won at the start, almost impossible and open, with the League having the most colleges in the North (but one thing is Milan city and another is the Bergamo valleys), and according to the simulations that give the Center-right currently winning in about 80% of the uninominal, FdI could win 78, the Lega (which has 70) 56, Forza Italia (which has 42) 37 and the minor parties of the coalition 9. With this scheme, the sum between Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi and the children of Cdx reaches 102, 24 more than FdI.

And we must not forget the federation project between Lega and Fi which has stalled only due to the precipitate of events and the run-up to the elections in less than two months but which could materialize in the new Parliament immediately after the vote. Then there is the proportional part, in which, considering the latest polls, it could give to Melons 62 deputies and 31 senators. To the sum of Lega, Forza Italia and parties should go to 58 seats in Montecitorio and 29 in Palazzo Madama. Ultimately, al Center-right 360 parliamentarians out of 600, between the House and the Senate, and therefore a large majority in both branches should go.

Attention, then comes the twist, of these 360 ​​171 would be of the Brothers of Italy and 189 of the probable Lega-Forza Italia-others federation which, in fact, would be the first parliamentary group of the new majority and the new government (always in the event of a victory by the Center-right). All this even if Meloni beat Letta and were the first political force in Italy. This is probably why Salvini and Berlusconi have given the green light to this division of single-member constituencies.

