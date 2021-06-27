In a letter to the director of the Newspaper, Silvio Berlusconi said, regarding the prospect of a single center-right party, “on the model of the US Republican Party, which is the political perspective I have had in my heart since 1994”: “I believe we have an unrepeatable window of opportunity to achieve it between now and 2023, when presumably the emergency will be over and Italians will be able to return to choose who to be governed by”. The Forza Italia leader explained that relaunching FI “and talking about a single party” is not a contradictory attitude.

“I am convinced that the One Party is the way and that we will get there, but I myself have never thought of a” cold fusion “between party apparatuses. It is rather a matter of setting in motion a great political process of reflection, of study , of discussion, of elaboration of contents and also of rules. All this is not improvised and of course depends on the degree of availability of the political leader partners and not only – that we would like in this project. In the meantime, the daily life of politics goes on and we we are carrying out an essential function in support of the Draghi government “.

“The government is working very well”, Berlusconi wrote in his speech, “he is implementing many of our indications (I am thinking, for example, of the vaccination plan), but there are still many things to do. While other parties re-propose divisive and lacerating themes such as the Zan law (which does not increase the protections for the weakest and as it is endangers freedom of opinion), we deal with the tax reform we have drawn up for this an important plan to cut tax rates, bureaucracy, justice. All matters in which the role of Forza Italia, of our ministers and of our parliamentarians is fundamental “.

“For the Azzurri this is the moment of pride and humility at the same time. Pride not only of our history, but of the role we play and that we will continue to play. Humility to question ourselves in the name of a bigger project that brings our political path to completion. A process at the end of which we must arrive with a healthy, organized Forza Italia, strong in numbers, in people, in ideas. “This is what is still read in the letter published today by the Milanese daily. “The united center-right will be a plural party, as are large parties in bipolar systems”, assured Berlusconi. “In this context, neither Forza Italia, nor the other parties that decide to join it will lose or see their identity watered down. Within it, the ideas, the men, the structures that have made the history of the various political forces will indeed have a role stronger, more incisive, more effective “.

“Ours in the center-right are different stories, which express different identities and different locations. I am aware of this and I believe this is a wealth. It is not a question of finding compromises, but of knowing how to make a synthesis that goes beyond, without putting in the shadow of differences and safeguarding the roles of each “. This is another passage from Silvio Berlusconi’s letter-intervention in the Giornale. Speech focused on the perspective of a single center-right party.

“A difficult task?” Asks the leader of Forza Italia. “Maybe, but the only way to avoid the mistakes that have made other projects similar to this one fail. I defined this idea of ​​mine – quoting Erasmus of Rotterdam as the fulfillment of the “lucid visionary madness” in the name of which I took the field in politics. Forza Italia has been and is its instrument. A tool that will be even more necessary in the years to come. Because every extra vote in Forza Italia is a step towards the united and winning center-right. I believe in it, and whoever really believes in it sooner or later wins “, he concluded.