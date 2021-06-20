“Our task is to build a republican party on the American model. This – together with economic reforms – is an indispensable condition for Italy to really start again. My double appeal to the friends of the center-right Salvini and Meloni: we must build from here in 2023 that single party that represents the majority of Italians and that gives stability to the center-right government “. Silvio Berlusconi says this at the Fi ‘Italia, here we are’ initiative.

Matteo Salvini had already relaunched the federative project of the center-right because “I’m stubborn and that’s my goal”, from yesterday’s square on Saturday 19th June. Sources in the League have then made it known that their leader is planning a short meeting with Berlusconi to talk de visu of the matter. To stand back is Giorgia Meloni, who has rebuffed her no to the project, and, after Mara Carfagna’s skepticism, the president of the Lombardy region Attilio Fontana also intervened.

“The center-right can be united whether Meloni is part of the federation or not“. he said Fountain, in an interview with The print.

For the president of Lombardy, whatever choice is made towards a union of the center-righta “can be correct” but the important thing “is that all present themselves to the voters with common values ​​and ideas and that they carry them out in a cohesive way. The rest does not count. “With regard to the reopenings, Fontana says he is convinced that the real driving force” is the Regions. Without us it would not have been able to reopen “.

There Piazza di Roma promoted on Saturday by the League it is instead “the demonstration that there are people who believe in us, that there are people who want to walk together the path we have traced and who want to do it concretely. It is a square that wants to return to life”.

The driving force behind the post Covid restart according to Fontana are “the Regions. Without us it could not have reopened. Also last year it was the Regions that agreed on the guidelines for the reopening, which were then used by the government. We regional presidents have always come out of our meetings with a unanimous position. The greatest confusion, if anything, arose from the government and from the central choices it has made “.

“I am convinced that the competences of the regions must not decrease. Title V, if anything, must simply be applied, granting that autonomy that can help a real better functioning of the country. And now that the pressure of Covid is eased – he concludes – it will be the case of starting to apply it, not just talking about it “.