W.hen Jana Schimke takes a visitor into her car, she first has to remove the cup holder above the center console so that the passenger can snap the seat belt into place. The constituency of the CDU members of the Bundestag is one of the larger in the country, and the car is a kind of second living room for the 41-year-old politician. Your tours range from the foothills of the coal mining area in Lausitz to the Spreewald and the Teltow-Fläming district south of Berlin. Many of the places in this area look picturesque at first glance, with renovated houses and old cobblestone streets. The way to the next lake is seldom long. This is also the case in Rangsdorf, the 11,000-inhabitant town where Schimke has one of her two constituency offices. But what the MP tells in the brick building that used to be the fire brigade’s syringe house has little to do with a healthy world.

There are stories of decline that Schimke has been collecting in her constituency these days. They are about small business owners who have built a new existence for themselves after reunification, a small hotel, an inn, a fashion store or a beauty salon. And who are now losing both faith in their professional future and trust in politics after a year of corona restrictions. It is not that these people are angry in front of their office, says Schimke. If you give up your business, you usually don’t ring it up. She herself is less reluctant. “Forbidding people to earn their own living, that goes for a few weeks,” says Schimke, who is also the deputy chairwoman of the SME and Economic Union. “But not for months. Other countries have managed that better. “