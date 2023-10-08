EOne of the peculiarities of the winding Hessian state parliament is that the quickest way to the meeting room of the largest parliamentary group is through the underground car park. So the leadership of the Hessian CDU travels in the elevator with Boris Rhein from the bottom to the top, to the fifth floor. After his press spokeswoman waits for the moment until the election campaign song by singer Clueso plays (“Together”), the election winner steps out of the elevator – and is cheered for minutes.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

Rhein says that October 8th. will go down in the “history of the Hesse Union”, he is repeatedly interrupted by chants of “Boris”. Rhein draws the line from Roland Koch, who began the CDU’s success story in Hesse in 1999, and Volker Bouffier, who continued it until today. The two former prime ministers came to the election party and were applauded – Koch more than Bouffier. “Now the next generation, you and us, has the chance to rule the country for five years,” shouts Rhein.