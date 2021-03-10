The Greens and the CDU have expressed their views on possible coalitions in view of the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021. The former did not want to commit yet.

Stuttgart – Shortly before the state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg, the Greens, who were in the lead in polls, commented on the coalition issue. Green state chief Sandra Detzer said on Wednesday in the Bavarian radio with regard to the alliance between the Greens and the CDU: “There is no automatism to continue this old coalition.”

Detzer added that a traffic light coalition of the Greens with the SPD and FDP was “an option”. However, there is “no reason to speculate at all”. First of all, the result of the election must be awaited. Only then will the Green State Executive “put their heads together” and advise on how to proceed.

State election of Baden-Württemberg 2021: According to surveys, various coalitions are conceivable

In the polls for the 2021 state elections in Baden-Württemberg * on Sunday, the Greens led by Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann. The gap to the CDU is clear with up to eleven percentage points. Accordingly, the Greens were located at 33 to 35 percent. The Christian Democrats around the challenger and minister of education, Susanne Eisenmann, achieved 24 to 25 percent.

In the current polls, the SPD and FDP were each ten percent. The AfD reached eleven to twelve percent. With numbers like these, a continuation of the black-green coalition and a three-way alliance of the Greens, SPD and FDP would be possible. According to a survey, a green-red coalition may also be conceivable.

Thomas Strobl, the CDU * state head of Baden-Württemberg and interior minister, was positive about a continuation of the coalition with the Greens. “That was a stable and reliable government with the Greens. I could well imagine that it will continue with the Greens, ”he told the Internet broadcast Picture live. In addition, he thinks it is possible “that the CDU will become the strongest force.” According to the polls, some voters have not yet made a decision. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA