From: Simon Schröder

Following the tightening of the citizen’s allowance planned by the traffic light coalition, Carsten Linnemann is calling for a massive cut in the citizen’s allowance.

Berlin – CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann is in favour of completely cutting off the citizen’s allowance for more than 100,000 people. “The statistics suggest that a six-figure number of people are fundamentally unwilling to accept a job,” Linnemann told the newspapers of the sparkMedia group. “If someone is fundamentally unwilling to accept work, the state must assume that the person is not in need. Benefit cuts of ten, 20 or 30 percent are not enough. Then basic security must be cut completely.”

Citizens’ allowance initiative: CDU man Linnemann wants to cut the money from more than 100,000 recipients

Linnemann included Ukrainian refugees who receive citizen’s allowance. “The Ukrainians also defend our freedom. But if there is a service, it is linked to something in return. This includes taking up work.” Here, there is “clearly” a lack of appropriate incentives. He sees exceptions for single parents or people who care for relatives.

Federal government plans to tighten citizen’s allowance: longer commute and more benefit cuts

The Federal Government’s planned tightening of the rules for citizens’ allowance recipients welcomed Linnemann. “I think it’s good that the traffic light coalition wants to take a first step towards citizen’s income. But we need a fundamental change in policy – towards a new basic security,” he stressed.

The federal government wants to use stricter rules to encourage more people receiving citizen’s allowance to take up work. In future, a longer journey to work will be reasonable, refusing reasonable work will be punished with increased benefit cuts, and illegal work will also lead to cuts.

Resistance to the new citizen’s allowance regulations is growing in the SPD

With the tightened regulations, SPD MP Annika Klose sees a return to the old Hartz IV system. In an interview with taz The politician commented: “If the sanctions come as the government’s draft envisages, then we would be back to the old Hartz IV system in this respect. And with the tougher sanctions, we would even be one step further. There has not even been a complete cancellation of the standard rate in Hartz IV recently.”

Klose also pointed out that the new budget provides less money for the job centers, which could lead to further restrictions for recipients of the citizen’s allowance. But there is resistance within the SPD. “Our parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich has also announced that this will be looked at very closely in the parliamentary process,” said Klose. (dpa/sischr)