Carsten Linnemann at the policy convention of the CDU in mid-June. © IMAGO/IPON

The CDU wants overtime to be paid tax-free in the future. Party Vice Linnemann calls the current situation “not right”.

Berlin – The CDU is planning a wage push from the opposition. Party deputy Carsten Linnemann demands that employees’ wages for every working hour that exceeds the weekly 40 be tax-free, based on the principle: Those who work more should pay less tax. That reports the Picture.

What is particularly explosive about the subject: many employees, especially younger ones, want to work less and less, and many vacancies can hardly be filled. The CDU wants to counter this with its proposal. Linnemann, a close confidant of CDU leader Friedrich Merz, wants to pay an employee who works 45 hours a week five hours tax-free.

Linnemann told the newspaper about the proposal: “Many employees would like to work more than 40 hours. For them, however, it is often not worthwhile to do the additional work in their main job because the state taxes so much away from them.” Employees often looked for a mini-job in addition to their actual job – or earned something black. “That can’t be right,” said Linnemann.

In Germany, the tax principle currently applies, according to which those who work more and thus earn more must also pay more taxes. This results from the rising tax rate, top earners pay up to 42 percent income tax. Linnemann now wants to adjust this tariff. The Picture he said: “The state should reward more performance: Those who work more than 40 hours should no longer pay taxes on the additional hours. Then only social security contributions would have to be paid.”

Because then everyone would benefit from it: “The employee has more in his pocket. The companies, which are desperately looking for workers, are relieved by overtime. And the state benefits from more added value and less undeclared work.” The paper calculates: An employee with 30 percent income tax and 15 euros an hour was left with around twelve euros net instead of just under eight euros. (fmu)