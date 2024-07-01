Home page politics

The Union is calling for stricter rules following the deadly attack in Bad Oeynhausen. A ministry spokesman, however, rejects accusations made by CDU General Secretary Linnemann.

Berlin/Bad Oeynhausen – The CDU is demanding that Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) introduce stricter laws for adolescents. In future, they should also be prosecuted under adult criminal law, writes the German press agency. The appeal is preceded a fatal attack in Bad Oeynhausen.

CDU wants stricter laws after attack in Bad Oeynhausen

A 20-year-old was killed in the attack in the North Rhine-Westphalian spa town. The suspect is an 18-year-old Syrian. Faeser recently said of him that he was an example of “unsuccessful social integration”.

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann is furious about the Interior Minister’s statement. He says it is unacceptable, “a de facto reversal of the perpetrator-victim relationship,” and demands an explanation. Linnemann also warns against the German Press Agency (dpa): “We see that unchecked and uncontrolled migration is not only overwhelming Germany in many areas, but it also represents a serious security risk.”

A ministry spokesman explained that Linnemann’s comments “about an alleged reversal of the role of perpetrator and victim based on a sentence taken out of context by the Federal Minister of the Interior are completely unfounded.” Faeser’s sentence did not justify this serious crime. Rather, it referred to possible causes of violent crime by non-German, often young perpetrators. Faeser said on Friday that he was shocked by the crime and demanded that it be punished with the utmost severity.

CDU: Lowering the age of criminal responsibility to twelve years

The reasons for the attack by the alleged perpetrator on the night of June 23rd are still unclear. The accused was known to the police and had an investigation file – in the past he had already attracted attention for violent, property and drug-related crimes. He is now being investigated for manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm.

Jan Redmann, head of the CDU in Brandenburg, whose party will be holding its next state election in September, is calling for adolescents to be prosecuted under adult criminal law from the age of 18 and for the general age of criminal responsibility to be reduced to twelve years. The CDU is also calling for crimes involving knives to be classified as crimes with a minimum sentence of one year. (dpa/chnnn)