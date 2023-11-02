Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Union parliamentary group vice-president Jens Spahn is pushing for a change in migration policy. He therefore also questions the fundamental right to asylum.

Berlin – Jens Spahn, deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group, has called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to relax the faction requirement for certain votes on migration policy in the Bundestag. He argued that limiting migration could only be achieved through changes to the laws in the Bundestag and the EU. The former health minister expressed this to the Funke Media Group on Thursday (November 2).

“The Greens still have a long way to go. That’s why we say: Mr. Chancellor, if in doubt, these issues must be dealt with without the Greens.” He added that the Chancellor could approve individual votes. “Just like at the beginning of this electoral period with compulsory vaccination, when Olaf Scholz did not have a majority in his own coalition.”

Jens Spahn: “If in doubt, it has to work without the Greens.” © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

The CDU politician pushed for significant cuts in benefits for asylum seekers. “We have to differentiate between three groups when it comes to the amount of social benefits: those who have to leave the country, those who enjoy temporary protection and those who have a permanent right of residence.” Only the third group should receive regular social benefits.

Spahn, if necessary, for changes to the constitution

Spahn also demanded that the constitution also have to be changed in order to implement it. According to the current legal situation, even foreigners who are required to leave the country would be treated the same as recipients of citizenship benefits. “When the world changes, you also have to adapt the rules. Our basic right to asylum was not designed for today’s form of irregular mass migration.”

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann meanwhile called on the traffic light to stop the law on the planned reform of citizenship law. “Such a law does not solve a single problem, especially in the current political situation, but only creates new ones. The law must be stopped,” Linnemann told the Picture. The CDU politician is of the opinion that “the events of the past few days and weeks” have shown that neither “citizenship nor the mere acquisition of the German language leads to a corresponding integration into our community of values.”

Spahn’s statements met with strong criticism

Politicians from the Greens and FDP had previously criticized Spahn’s statements about the possible use of force against irregular migration. With such statements, Spahn is trying to “fish on the right-wing fringe,” said the parliamentary director of the Greens, Irene Mihalic, to the media house Table.Media. “Fortunately, we are in a constitutional state and need legally viable solutions to deal with the large number of people seeking protection – and not populism that violates human rights.”

Spahn had the news portal The Pioneer said that irregular migration might have to be stopped “by physical force”. He referred to airport controls where passports are checked but people are turned away without a valid reason for entry. “If there is any doubt, we will stop. And yes, in my view, this principle also belongs at the EU’s external border,” said Spahn. (skr/afp/dpa)