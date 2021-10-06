fromJosef Forster conclude

The union around Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet is fighting for participation in the government. Confidential information leaked to the public from preliminary discussions. Consequences are now being demanded.

Berlin / Munich – “That stands out, dear Union – and it sucks!” With these words, FDP Vice Johannes Vogel reprimanded the CDU on Monday for piercing the confidential exploratory talks. On Tuesday, Greens managing director Michael Kellner did the same in a tweet. The possible Jamaica partners were noticeably angry about the union after indiscretions.

the image had previously reported on statements by the Greens on the topics of EU finances, migration and the exit from the internal combustion engine. “There have been four exploratory talks in the last few days. From two you read and hear nothing. Two of the alleged contents of the conversation to the media are pierced, ”it said in Kellner’s tweet. But not only potential coalition partners are increasingly annoyed by the breach of confidential information. The breach of the confidentiality agreement now also calls the Union’s top staff on the scene.

Armin Laschet on indiscretions: “It’s annoying” – top politician calls for “cell phone ban”

CDU boss Armin Laschet found clear words on Tuesday: “It’s annoying.” His vice Jens Spahn (CDU) also clearly positioned himself. The Federal Minister of Health has apparently sharply criticized piercings coming from the Union camp from the exploratory talks with the FDP and the Greens. “I can only say that it is corrosive, it is irresponsible, it is also stupid in a certain way,” said Spahn on Wednesday in Berlin. It annoys him “immensely”.

Spahn, however, also rejected speculation that he had passed on the information himself. The leak in the 15-member Union delegation remains unknown for the time being.

In order to avoid the indiscretions in the future, Schleswig-Holstein’s deputy CDU state chairman Karin Prien called for tough measures. “Get rid of confidential meetings with your mobile phones, and do so immediately!” Wrote the member of the CDU federal executive committee in a guest post for the Time. The party had to find its way back to confidential board and presidium meetings, wrote Prien. “If we don’t manage that, the party will not get back on its feet.” Future participation in government probably also depends on whether the Union creates a trusting climate for discussion with possible coalition partners – if they open after the agreement between the SPD, Greens and FDP rapid soundings are even used.

Union indiscreet in exploratory talks – possible government participation wobbles

The results of the federal election suggest that two coalitions are possible. On the one hand the “Jamaica” coalition, consisting of the Union, the Greens and the FDP and the “Ampel” coalition of the SPD, FDP and the Greens. While the explorations between the FDP and the Greens went off without indiscretions, cross-party negotiating partners complained about the conduct of the Union.

For Armin Laschet, without the post of Chancellor, his political career is on the brink. He ruled out a return to North Rhine-Westphalia; the parliamentary group chairmanship went to Ralph Brinkhaus. If the Union continues the indiscretions, the negotiations could burst. Armin Laschet’s political fate would then be sealed.