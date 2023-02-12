Home page politics

CDU top candidate Kai Wegner is happy: his party is clearly the strongest force in Berlin. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The CDU is ahead in Berlin – for the first time since 1999. But whether the top candidate Kai Wegner will also lead the government is still completely open – just like the fight for second place.

According to the first projections, the CDU became the strongest force in the elections in Berlin for the first time in more than two decades. Accordingly, the Christian Democrats are well ahead of the SPD and Greens, who are in a neck-and-neck race for second place.

Behind is the left, which has governed the capital with the Social Democrats and the Greens since 2016. The AfD is certainly represented again in the House of Representatives, but the FDP has to worry about moving in. The repeat election thus changed the political situation in the city. The SPD, the Greens and the Left have governed together since 2016, and they renewed the coalition in December 2021. Since then, the former Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey has been mayor, but now she has to fear for her office.

Due to serious election glitches, the state constitutional court had declared the election of the state parliament in September 2021 and the district elections invalid – and ordered a repetition. At that time, long queues in front of polling stations and missing, mixed up or copied ballot papers made headlines nationwide.

FDP could end up below 5 percent

According to the first projections, the CDU will gain significantly in the repeat election and will reach 27.5 to 27.8 percent (2021: 18.0 percent). SPD and Greens were level with 18.1 to 18.4 percent (Greens: 18.9, SPD: 21.4). Behind is the left with 12.6 to 12.8 percent (14.1). The AfD increases to 9.0 to 9.1 percent of the vote (8.0). According to the forecasts, the FDP loses and has to worry about entering parliament with 4.5 to 5 percent.

Around 2.4 million people were entitled to vote in the House of Representatives. According to the forecasts, turnout was between 63.5 and 65 percent. In 2021 it was 75.4 percent, but the Bundestag was also elected that year.

According to democratic practice, the task of forming a government lies with the CDU, as the strongest force in the House of Representatives. But it is unclear whether she can forge a government alliance. The SPD and the Greens had indicated that they wanted to continue their coalition with the left even in the event of a CDU victory, for which the majority would be sufficient.

Mayor question completely open

A new edition of this coalition would be a declaration of war on CDU top man Kai Wegner, who has now led the CDU back to the front. The 50-year-old was born in Berlin, is married, has three children and lives in the Spandau district. The Hertha BSC fan is little known outside of the city.

The CDU celebrates its top candidate Kai Wegner for the strong result. © Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Quite different Giffey, who tried to score points with her office bonus during the election campaign. The 44-year-old SPD state leader, who grew up east of Berlin, was mayor in the Neukölln district and rose to become federal family minister in 2018. Giffey resigned from the cabinet in May 2021 because of a plagiarism scandal surrounding her doctoral thesis.

Should the Greens become the second strongest force, the 54-year-old Senator for the Environment, Bettina Jarasch, has the option of becoming the first Greens head of government in Berlin and replacing Giffey. Born in Augsburg, she stands for a traffic turnaround away from combustion cars and an ambitious fight against global warming – which reduces the political intersection with the FDP and CDU.

Boost for the CDU in the federal government?

The success of the Berlin CDU should give the federal party and its chairman Friedrich Merz a boost, because this year there are three state elections in Bremen, Hesse and Bavaria. The result is a setback for the SPD in the federal government, because Giffey could lose her position as head of government in Berlin. After a series of sensitive electoral defeats, the federal FDP must prepare for the possibility of being kicked out of a state parliament again.

Subdued mood in the SPD: top candidate Franziska Giffey and co-chairman Raed Saleh. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

In addition to rent and transport policy, the major topic of the short election campaign was a sharp debate about New Year’s Eve, when rioters attacked the police and rescue workers. There was also agitated nationwide discussion about youth violence, perpetrators with a migration background and problems with integration. The state CDU, which asked for the first names of suspects with German nationality, polarized particularly strongly.

In the tenant city of Berlin, the lack of affordable housing also fueled the dispute between the parties. It is also about a referendum in which almost 60 percent voted in 2021 for the expropriation of large housing groups. Giffey recently positioned himself against it and is thus in line with the CDU. The FDP and AfD also reject expropriations. The Left, on the other hand, calls for the referendum to be implemented quickly, while the Greens only see expropriations as a last resort to create affordable housing.

Shorter reign

The further construction of the A100 city motorway announced by the federal government was also controversial. The coalition of SPD, Greens and Left rejects him. CDU, FDP and AfD support the extension of the route.

After the 2021 breakdown election, grievances in the Berlin administration also came more into focus. Berliners are confronted with weeks of waiting for appointments with the Citizens Registration Office – a problem that has been smoldering for years.

Sebastian Czaja probably has no reason to celebrate: his FDP is threatened with departure from the House of Representatives. © Jörg Carstensen/dpa

Because there is no new election, nothing changes in the legislative period: it ends in 2026, five years after the 2021 election. dpa