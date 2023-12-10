Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

At the labor and social ministers’ conference, the CDU-led federal states voted for the citizen’s benefit increase and made Union leader Merz look old.

Berlin – CDU leader Friedrich Merz has caused a lot of criticism with his demand to forego the increase in citizens’ money. Due to inflation, it should be increased by 12 percent on January 1, 2024 – a measure that is unsustainable given the billion-dollar hole in the German budget, according to Merz. Now the CDU-led federal states have apparently stabbed him in the back.

Already on Thursday (December 7th) there was a joint decision by all 16 federal states at the Labor and Social Ministers’ Conference (ASMK) to “implement the planned increase in citizens’ benefit without any changes”, as stated Daily Mirror and Picture reported. The Union-led states also voted for the resolution, going against the will of their party leader.

CDU ministers vote for an increase in citizens’ benefits – against the wishes of party leader Merz

Accordingly, the CDU ministers of North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein as well as the CSU labor minister of Bavaria also voted in favor of the increase in citizens’ benefits that had already been decided. This is “constitutionally required and socially necessary”.

This alludes to the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court, which sets very strict requirements for ensuring the minimum subsistence level. However, the states led by the CDU and CSU ensured that more obligations for citizens’ benefit recipients to cooperate were incorporated into the resolution.

Loud Picture However, Bavaria is said to have voted no and Baden-Württemberg, governed by the Green-Black coalition, abstained. Accordingly, only 14 of 16 federal states would support the ASMK’s decision. Even according to this representation, the CDU-led federal states would be on a collision course with Merz regarding his resistance to an increase in citizens’ money.

Friedrich Merz wants to stop the increase in citizens’ benefits and appeals to the federal government

The ASMK decision itself has no legally binding effect. It is simply an expression of the political will of the federal states and thus also of the seven states in which the CDU sits in government (eight including Baden-Württemberg). A week ago, their party leader reiterated his demand to waive the already decided increase in citizens’ allowance from 502 euros to 563 euros per month.

“That is not yet in the legal gazette, it is not yet in the ordinance gazette, the federal government can decide that,” said Friedrich Merz on December 2nd in the ARD-Program “Report from Berlin”. The federal government still has four weeks to make a corresponding change. A spokesman for Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) then announced that there were “no corresponding plans not to make the legally required adjustment to the standard rate on January 1, 2024”. (rowa)