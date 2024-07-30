Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

High poll ratings for AfD and BSW are causing concern. CDU social politician Dennis Radtke warns “the entire political center” against failings.

Strasbourg – The election and poll results of AfD and BSW are causing pain and concern in the political centre – in the EU elections, in the upcoming eastern state elections and also with a view to the federal election in 2025. But what can we do? The CDU social politician Dennis Radtke has a strong warning also, but not only, for his party: There are “problems and challenges in our society that have not been properly addressed for years,” he says IPPEN.MEDIA.

AfD and Wagenknecht benefit: Radtke calls for commitment to social issues – “points to the entire political center”

Radtke – who wants to succeed Karl-Josef Laumann as head of the CDU’s workers’ wing in September – is not referring to the long-standing controversial issue of migration. At least not as a priority. Migration is “an important issue,” he explained. But even more important in elections in France, the Netherlands and also in the European elections in Germany were “the questions of cost of living, securing living standards, social fears, fear of decline.”

Not always of the same opinion: CDU leader Friedrich Merz and Dennis Radtke (right) © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

“Even if some people in my party don’t like to hear it, these issues are also one of the drivers for AfD and Wagenknecht,” the EU parliamentarian emphasized during an interview in Strasbourg. This is “quite obvious.” The BSW is not a “classic left-wing party,” but sees itself as “socially conservative.” The profile is comparable to that of the “Ruhr SPD of the 1980s.” “A tough social profile, even socially populist, without those typical left-wing add-ons like gender-appropriate language and ‘we actually still have too little immigration,’ to put it bluntly.”

“There is a market for this, and it is catching on. Even more so in the East than in the West,” warned Radtke. We must react to this. “And I am not pointing the finger at the traffic lights; I am pointing at ourselves, at the entire political center.”

CDU dispute over social policy and minimum wage: “We still have a lot of work to do”

He mentioned rent prices, the minimum wage, protection against exploitation of workers and pensions for middle and low incomes as concrete starting points. He himself wants to “get behind” at the EU level that rule violations in long-distance truck transport, for example, can be monitored and prevented in cooperation with the authorities. But the CDU also has some catching up to do before the federal election. “I think we still have a lot of work to do, with a view to our election manifesto,” demanded Radtke: “We have to go into the election campaign with clear offers and clear statements.”

The “phenomenon” of Airbnb, for example, is increasing the pressure on “already competitive housing markets.” “People expect an answer to this,” says the man from Bochum. The EU, in turn, must address the question of whether standards and bureaucracy can be reduced to make building cheaper. On the subject of the minimum wage, Radtke indirectly confronted the CDU leadership around leader Friedrich Merz. She has sharply criticized calls by Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a 15 euro minimum wage, but wants to stick with the minimum wage commission.

Radtke spoke at IPPEN.MEDIA for fixed criteria. There are already suggestions, for example, to take purchasing power developments into account. His recommendation is 60 percent of the median wage – that is, the wage value at which there are just as many high earners as low earners. This would depoliticize the minimum wage. “That would be a task that the Federal Statistical Office can take on.” Radtke also criticized Scholz, however. “Now the SPD is talking about 15 euros – and if we don’t change the system, then I can show you the SPD’s election posters for 2029: They’ll say 18 or 19 euros. That’s pointless.” (fn)