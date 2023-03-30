Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The CDU is planning a refugee summit. Before that, the Union has massively criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Before the planned refugee summit, the Union criticizes the SPD against Merkur.de. The allegations are met with incomprehension at the traffic light.

Berlin – Refugee policy is another sticking point in politics. The municipalities feel abandoned by the federal government when it comes to housing refugees. Today, Thursday (December 30), the Union invites you to its own refugee summit. Before that, she massively criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (both SPD).

“At today’s municipal summit, the focus will be on those responsible from the municipalities, cities and districts. We will not stand by and see the need of municipalities in this crisis being put on the long bench,” said CDU domestic policy spokesman Alexander Throm Merkur.de from Ippen.Media. The traffic light rejects the allegations of the Union.

CDU plans refugee summit – and settles accounts with Chancellor Scholz and Faeser

“For several months now, Germany has been in the midst of the worst migration crisis in years, and Olaf Scholz has given himself until May for his migration summit. There were 60,000 asylum applications in the first two months of this year alone. You don’t hear anything from this government about how irregular migration should be controlled and limited – Faeser’s migration summits were both inconclusive, Scholz is completely inactive. This means that the traffic light is allowing the crisis to drift completely unhindered,” said Throm at the request of Merkur.de. In the case of the CDU/CSU, the topic has long been a “top priority”.

Union faction leader Friedrich Merz had previously accused Scholz of “indifference” to migration policy and described it as “negligent”. “The municipalities are begging the chancellor to finally act,” he said in an interview with the Picture. The Chancellor’s behavior shook the confidence of the European partners in Germany.

Traffic light rejects criticism from the Union – FDP describes Merz’s allegations as “unfounded”

The traffic light rejects Merz criticism. “Friedrich Merz’s allegations are unfounded. There can be no talk of ‘negligence’, rather the traffic light coalition is now attributing the chaos that the Union has left behind in refugee policy,” said Stephan Thomae, parliamentary manager of the FDP parliamentary group Merkur.de. “The traffic light coalition has announced a paradigm shift in migration policy. Here we are making progress step by step. We stand for an orderly migration policy based on clear rules,” says Thomae.

Even if the FDP rejects Merz’s criticism of migration policy, it recognizes the plight of the municipalities. “The situation is serious: The municipalities are reaching their limits due to the current refugee situation,” said Thomae. Germany needs an orderly migration policy in order to cope with current and future refugee flows. In this context, Thomae said: “People who work here and want to achieve something should also be given this opportunity. However, asylum seekers with no prospect of staying must leave our country quickly. To do this, repatriations have to be much faster and more effective.”

Merz criticizes Scholz for migration policy – SPD refers to talks with municipalities

According to the dpa news agency, the SPD in the Bundestag has rejected the Union’s allegations that it is inactive in view of the calls for help from the municipalities because of problems with the accommodation of migrants. “We have long been in talks with the municipalities about the current challenges. Weeks after our migration conference, the topic came to the Union,” criticized the local political spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Bernhard Daldrup, on Thursday in Berlin. The federal government spends billions on accommodation, daycare places, integration courses and much more to relieve the municipalities and to facilitate the accommodation of refugees from Ukraine. (bohy)