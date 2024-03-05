Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

“I am the Chancellor and that’s why this applies,” says Olaf Scholz about Taurus deliveries, even after the wiretapping scandal in the Bundeswehr. CDU politicians accuse him of strengthening Putin.

Berlin – confusion, false arguments, miscommunication. This is what leading defense politicians say to the CDU Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA to the Federal Chancellor. CDU politician Roderich Kiesewetter accuses Olaf Scholz (SPD) of taking up Russian narratives in his statements about Taurus deliveries. “This actually strengthens Russia,” Kiesewetter accuses the Chancellor.

Olaf Scholz's communication on Taurus deliveries Ukraine war is an “unclear and incomprehensible maneuvering,” criticizes Kieswetter. Even worse: Scholz is adopting the Russian president's narrative Wladimir Putin – for example, that Germany would indirectly become a party to the war by supplying cruise missiles. The Chancellor also gives the impression that Ukraine cannot be trusted: He assumes that the country intends to use German weapons to attack the Russian hinterland.

All of this causes devastating damage to the land, says Kiesewetter: Scholz's statements convey to Putin that “Russian disinformation and nuclear fear-mongering” are working, he believes. “In doing so, Scholz is undermining European deterrence towards Russia,” said Kiesewetter Merkur.de. What mattered on Russian propaganda TV A journalist close to the Kremlin already four bridges in Germany on which Russia was supposed to destroy in retaliation for Taurus deliveries.

Communicative catastrophe? The CDU politicians Johann Wadephul (l.) and Roderich Kiesewetter (r.) accuse Chancellor Olaf Scholz of strengthening Russia. © Imago

The CDU accuses Scholz of strengthening Russia by saying no to Taurus

Johann Wadephul, deputy parliamentary group leader of the Union in the Bundestag, also sees Scholz's communication in the Taurus debate as catastrophic. The Chancellor is “driving a wedge” into the circle of Ukraine supporters by denying necessary support, the defense politician said in an interview with Merkur.de. In addition, it remains completely unclear why Scholz so vehemently rejects Taurus deliveries.

Scholz justified his rejection of a Taurus delivery by saying that Germany could be drawn into the Ukraine war. “We must not be linked at any point or place to the goals that this system achieves,” he had said. Wadephul doesn't make sense of this: “Scholz would have to explain why passing on information from Germany would constitute participation in the war. Because we and others are already doing that.”

Is Scholz spreading doubts about NATO? CDU sees great damage in the Ukraine war

In addition, according to Wadephul, Scholz “severely duped” the partners within NATO. Scholz had stated that Germany did not want to station soldiers in Ukraine – unlike France and Great Britain. Since then, there have been allegations that the German Chancellor is leaking secret service information.

Union politician and retired colonel. D. Kiesewetter sees enormous damage: “The reference to France and Great Britain casts doubt on NATO and Article 5 of the defense alliance,” he explained Merkur.de. “Instead of taking leadership and fulfilling Germany’s pivotal role in Europe, this leads to a loss of trust, especially in Central and Eastern Europe.”

Pistorius sees no anger among NATO partners over the wiretapping scandal

SPD Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees this differently, as he explained at a press conference on Tuesday (February 5th): He spoke on the phone with his allies' counterparts on Monday and “didn't notice any signs that we were distrusted in any way, and I “I didn’t accept any anger either,” emphasized the minister. “The trust in Germany is unbroken.”

However, a comment from former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace sounds different: “We know that Germany is pretty much penetrated by Russian secret services. This shows that they are neither safe nor reliable,” he told the Times.

Scholz is supposed to provide answers after the Taurus wiretapping scandal – Union threatens to investigate

More explanations, more answers: This is what CDU defense politician Wadephul is calling for after Pistorius' press conference. “We spent three hours discussing Taurus deliveries in parliament last week. “The Chancellor wasn’t in the plenary session for a second,” he says angrily.

This is also why Olaf Scholz must be personally present at the next meeting of the Defense Committee – as requested by the opposition. “The Chancellor must now explain himself, but not in front of journalists, but in the plenary session and in the committees.” CDU politician Alexander Dobrindt even announced that he would convene a committee of inquiry against Scholz if he refused to take part in the defense committee. And FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki also announced in an interview with Munich Mercury already an uprising against Scholz regarding Taurus deliveries. (smu)