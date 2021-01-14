In 2020, Friedrich Merz again has the chance to take the CDU chairmanship. Here you can find his résumé: An overview of his wife, children and career.

In the CDU, many party members continue to put their hopes in Friedrich Merz.

When he returned to politics, he reached straight for the party chairmanship – it could work 1 the second attempt.

Merz can look back on a long and successful career in the CDU.

Berlin – The reach for power in the CDU was Friedrich Merz failed on last attempt. He will be elected as CDU chairman in 2018 in the runoff election against Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. It was initially uncertain whether he would return to politics permanently.

Friedrich Merz reached out to the CDU party chair in 2018

Friedrich Merz returned to the political stage in 2018 after Angela Merkel was significantly weakened as party leader. After the two defeats for the Union in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse in 2018, many saw Angela Merkel’s resignation from the post of CDU chairman as a logical consequence. At the CDU party conference in December 2018, Friedrich Merz was among the applicants – his reach for the party chairmanship came after a long absence from the political arena.

In its Application speech for the CDU chairmanship Merz had called on the party at the time for a renewal. “This party congress must send a signal of the departure and renewal of our party,” said Merz at the CDU party congress in Hamburg. A “change of strategy” is needed in dealing with issues, in dealing with political competitors and in communicating with citizens.

While the popularity of the popular parties is decreasing, the populists from the left and right are “getting louder and more successful,” said Merz. The AfD is now in the Bundestag and all 16 state parliaments, while the CDU also lose many voters to the Greens. This situation was “simply unbearable” for him, said the former Union faction leader. For the renewed reach for the CDU chairmanship, a political tremor had to precede it in 2020.

Friedrich Merz and the CDU – career in the party

Friedrich Merz’s political career began in 1989, when he was a member of the European Parliament elected. He was then until 2009 Member of the German Bundestag. During this time he already gained experience as a parliamentary group leader – from 2000 he held this office. Two years later, however, he was replaced again. His successor: Angela Merkel. She had that Group chairmanship of the CDU / CSU claimed for himself after the 2002 Bundestag election and thus pushed Merz out of office.

At first, Friedrich Merz was still that deputy party chairman the CDU. In 2004, however, he resigned from this office. In 2007 he finally announced that he would be at the Bundestag election 2009 no longer to run for office. Shortly afterwards, he confirmed that he wanted to take a political break. As a member of CDU party commission “Strengthening Cohesion – Shaping the Future of Civil Society” From 2014, he held an office in the CDU for the first time in ten years.

Friedrich Merz and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer fought for the CDU party leadership in 2018. © dpa / Wolfgang Kumm

In business, Merz works for Blackrock, AXA and Deutsche Börse

During his five-year break from politics, Friedrich Merz devoted himself to activities in the private sector. The qualified lawyer was a member of various supervisory boards, including those of German Stock Exchange and the AXA Group AG. Since 2016, he has also been on the board of the world’s largest asset manager Blackrock.

However, Friedrich Merz was also criticized for his activities in the economic sector. For example, the anti-corruption organization Transparency pointed out that the 62-year-old is on the supervisory board of the private bank HSBC Germany sat when this in so-called Cum-ex deals was involved.

His close connection to business was also seen by some politicians as a conflict of interest in connection with his candidacy for the CDU party chairmanship as the successor to Angela Merkel. Merz already announced when he tried to become party chairman that he would resign from all his supervisory board mandates if he was elected as party chairman.

Friedrich Merz ‘salary: With 1 million only “middle class”?

The political returnees Friedrich Merz had long made a secret of how much money he earned a year. Ultimately, he revealed the secret himself – in an interview with Picture on sunday. “Today I earn around one million euros gross. “Merz still does not count himself Upper class.

One of several arguments he cites: “When I hear ‘upper class’ or ‘upper class’, I think of people who have inherited a lot of money or a company and are enjoying their lives with it. That is not the case with me. ”(Read more details about Merz’s annual income in this article.)

These are the topics of the politician Friedrich Merz

In his time as a member of the Bundestag, Friedrich Merz established himself as a Representative of a conservative and business-oriented policy. He also became known for his coining of the term “German leading culture“. During his time as a member of the Bundestag, he also advocated a simplification of the tax system and the restriction of social benefits. Friedrich Merz also warned of an overly rapid energy transition. In 2010 he was one of the most prominent supporters of the “Energy Political Appeal”, which, among other things, was supposed to promote the extension of the service life of nuclear power plants.

Despite his conservative attitudes, he is critical of right-wing populism. This was evident from his rejection of the Ludwig Erhard Prize. He didn’t want to be on the same stage with Roland Tichy, the foundation’s chairman. Tichy’s journalistic activities are often assessed as right-wing populist.

Although he has different views on some issues, Friedrich Merz said he did not want to completely oppose Angela Merkel’s politics when he returned to politics. Merkel was also open to Merz’s candidacy. Although you don’t always agree, you have always found solutions in the previous collaboration, she said.

Curriculum vitae: childhood, youth and education of Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz was practically “born” as a member of the CDU. His father was already a member of the CDU. Merz comes from a conservative and Catholic coined household and was in Brilon in North Rhine-Westphalia born. His mother is of French descent – his Grandfather Josef Paul Sauvigny was the mayor of Brilon until 1937.

Just like his father, Friedrich Merz studied after graduating from high school law – initially in Bonn and later in Marburg. Before his career in politics he was among other things Judge at the Saarbrücken District Court active and also worked in his political break until 2014 as Lawyer in the international Law firm Mayer Brown LLP.

Friedrich Merz has three children with his wife Charlotte Merz

He has been with his since 1981 Wife Charlotte Merz married. His wife is also a lawyer and director of the local court in Arnsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the two also live. The couple did three childrenwho have now grown up.

Merz has a good chance of being chaired by the CDU

When he sought the party chairmanship in 2018, Friedrich Merz’s candidacy was welcomed by many politicians. Among other things, said the CDU member of the Bundestag and head of the middle class parliamentary group, Christian von Stetten, that Merz is the “blast” that the CDU now needs. Former Bundestag member Wolfgang Bosbach also spoke out in favor of Friedrich Merz as Merkel’s successor.

Who believes in #Leipzig if it came to a big showdown, it would be very wrong. The @CDU has to position itself broader again, take hold as a whole and have an idea of ​​how to move #Germany developed over the next 10 years. Solving this task is our common will. ™ – Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) November 15, 2019

After being narrowly defeated by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, he initially put his ambitions to become party chairman on record. The aftermath of the state election in Thuringia suddenly changed everything.

Before the party congress in Leipzig in March, AKK and Chancellor Angela Merkel also promised their support – although there were also statements that raised doubts. Only after the announcement of AKK's resignation did Friedrich Merz resume his application for party leadership. The CDU and FDP had previously experienced a disaster in Thuringia. Together with the AfD, they brought a prime minister into office – and almost immediately had to distance themselves from this decision. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer drew conclusions and cleared the way for the candidacies of Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet, and Norbert Röttgen at the CDU party conference in January 2021.