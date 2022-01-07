Home page politics

In September, Joe Chialo started as a Laschet supporter. Now he wants to be on the CDU board. (Archive image) © Imago images

The “renewal” of the CDU is to take place in January: Then the federal executive committee will be re-elected. One candidate is still known from Laschet’s “future team”.

Berlin – He was supposed to help Armin Laschet out of his polls in the federal election – and failed. Now the darling of the Schlager stars is taking a fresh start for his political career: Joe Chialo is running for the federal chairmanship of the CDU.

Laschet supporter Joe Chialo is running for CDU board

Since Armin Laschet’s defeat in the Bundestag election, there has been tumult in the CDU: After Friedrich Merz is supposed to take over the CDU chairmanship, the entire federal executive board is now also being re-elected. Among those who throw their hats in the ring is the Berlin politician Joe Chialo, as he announced on Twitter on Friday (January 7, 2022). “I am running for the federal executive committee of a CDU that brings our society together, celebrates its diversity and sees the future as an opportunity,” wrote the music manager.

Chialo was already part of the team of CDU Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet in September, but could not counteract the bad poll results of the Union. The 52-year-old ran as a direct candidate in the Berlin-Spandau constituency in September, but narrowly missed his mandate. Born in Bonn, he also works as a music manager in the Schlager industry and manages big names such as the Kelly Family and Santiano, among others.

CDU board is re-elected: renewal of the party?

The Berlin CDU said about Chialo’s candidacy: “Our state board has unanimously decided that Joe Chialo will run for the CDU federal board.” Kai Wegner, state chairman of the CDU, tweeted: “I am pleased that Joe Chialo is ready to take responsibility for to take over the CDU. ”He stands for the path of renewal that the party is now embarking on. In addition to Chialo, other politicians are also available for election to the board. The state board of Rhineland-Palatinate also nominated its candidates on Friday. Among them is Julia Klöckner, who is already in office.

The election of the new board and chairman is to take place on January 22nd. The planned “renewal” of the party has already come under fire: for example, the candidacy of a CDU woman for party chairmanship failed because of her own party colleagues. Because of statements by the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, about the vaccination, the party is again in a bad light. (sf)