From: Jens Kiffmeier

After the state election, the Thuringia CDU is open to coalition talks with the BSW. But resistance to the power option is growing within the federal party.

Erfurt/Berlin – The CDU is facing a tough test: After the State elections in Thuringia and Saxony, internal resistance to a possible coalition with the Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSWLeading CDU members such as Frank Sarfeld, Dennis Radtke and Roderich Kiesewetter express a clear rejection of cooperation with the BSW, which they see as a threat to the party’s core values.

“The CDU is heading for an abyss if we allow ourselves to be used by Sahra Wagenknecht,” Dennis Radtke told the Berlin Daily MirrorHe sees the CDU as “the last bastion of the political center” that would be endangered by a coalition with the BSW. A total of 40 other Union politicians expressed similar criticism.

After Thuringia election: Resistance in CDU for coalition with BSW grows

The BSW, founded less than a year ago, achieved double-digit results in the elections in both Saxony and Thuringia. The strongest force was the AfD about right wing Björn Höckethe CDU with its top candidate Mario Voigt was only behind. The results make the formation of a coalition complicated. In order to prevent the AfD from forming a government, which is considered “certainly right-wing extremist” in the Free State according to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the CDU can hardly avoid an alliance with the BSW.

Want their parties in Thuringia to negotiate a coalition: Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and Friedrich Merz (CDU). © Christoph Soeder/Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

In view of the difficult results after the Thuringian election, the state CDU is no longer ruling out cooperation with Wagenknecht’s party. Behind the scenes, tagesschau.de According to reports, confidential talks have been going on for weeks. But critics in the federal CDU fear that a coalition with the BSW would contradict the party’s core values, such as Western ties, liberal democracy and European unification.

Wagenknecht as a red rag: 40 CDU politicians demand inclusion of BSW in incompatibility resolution

“Like the AfD, the BSW is also turning to authoritarian systems. There must be no cooperation with such groups,” warned Sarfeld about a pact with Wagenknecht. Foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter was similarly clear. “The BSW wants to undermine the democratic center, including the Union as a people’s party, and undermine our basic values, which is why cooperation should be ruled out,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily MirrorThe report stated that it was therefore foreseeable that he would be included in an incompatibility decision.

So far, the CDU has categorically ruled out cooperation with certain parties – via an incompatibility resolution. However, this only affects the AfD and the Left Party. Now there are calls to extend it to the BSW. However, the next CDU federal party conference is not scheduled to take place until next June. Therefore, the approximately 40 CDU representatives are demanding, according to Daily Mirrorthat until then the presidium and federal executive board of the party will actively campaign against coalitions with the BSW.

Coalition of CDU and BSW after Thuringia election: Merz shows restraint

The CDU leadership, especially CDU leader Friedrich Merz, has so far taken a cautious stance on the BSW. After the results of the Thuringia election, initial talks with the BSW were not ruled out, but the party leadership stressed that too little is known about the exact program of the Wagenknecht party. Those in favor of a coalition with the BSW point out that the controversial Ukraine and Russia policies do not actually play a role at the state level. There are certainly certain overlaps on state political issues, such as an education offensive in schools. (jkf/dpa)