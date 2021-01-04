The election of the CDU party chairman is imminent. An FDP politician feels that a possible election of Friedrich Merz is harmless for his party.

The new CDU chairman will be elected on January 16.

Norbert Röttgen, Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz are available.

An FDP politician considers the latter to be harmless to his party.

Munich / Stuttgart – Baden-Württemberg’s FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulbrich Rülke considers it harmless for his party if the CDU should elect the more economically liberal Friedrich Merz as party leader. “I think that would be a relatively cheap option for us,” said the FDP executive committee member German Press Agency (dpa) in Stuttgart. “Merz has something of one Faux pas search engine“, Rülke continued.

Election of the CDU chairman: criticism of Merz: polls could “drop steeply down”

The CDU politician hardly survives any interview without ambiguous statements that fell on his feet afterwards “If you can do that in the function of a Chancellor candidate makes, I can imagine how quickly the polls drop sharply. ”

On January 16, the CDU their new chairman. In addition to Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and foreign expert Norbert Röttgen will also take part. Rülke, who the Südwest-FDP as the top candidate in the State election on March 14th, compared Merz with the former SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz. Merz will “need approximately half as long as Martin Schulzto set fire to the house ”. Schulz first gave the SPD a high poll in the 2017 federal election campaign. But then the values ​​plummeted sharply. For the SPD there was a historically bad result.

Merz as CDU chancellor candidate? FDP politician sees an advantage for his party

The advantage of a Merz candidate for chancellor From Rülke’s point of view, it could be that with a weakened union again one Jamaica Coalition come into play. “It can also be that the Greens remain so strong and Friedrich Merz becomes the Union’s candidate for chancellor, then you need the FDP again.” A Jamaica coalition is currently out of the question, as polls show that the CDU / CSU and the Greens together have a solid majority . (came / dpa)

Friedrich Merz speaks out against the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. The CDU presidency candidate also speaks out on deportations to Syria.