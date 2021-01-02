Friedrich Merz speaks out against the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. Europe must make agreements with the countries of origin or transit countries in order to prevent illegal and life-threatening migration.

“Even animals have more rights in the EU than we do.” With these words, refugees from the Kara Tepe camp on the Greek island of Lesbos turned to the EU Commission in a letter. Their tents sink into the mud, electricity and toilets are in short supply.

D.he CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has spoken out in principle against the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. “Above all, the entire European Union has an obligation to help the refugees in the Balkans or on the Greek islands on the spot,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “This humanitarian catastrophe cannot be resolved by saying: everyone comes to Germany. This path is no longer open. “

Europe must make agreements with the countries of origin or transit countries in order to prevent illegal and life-threatening migration across the Mediterranean while still in the countries of origin. “The clear message to the refugees as well as to the smuggling organizations must be: It is life-threatening and it will not be successful,” explained Merz.

He spoke out in favor of more consistent deportations than in previous years. However, until further notice, Germany will not be able to deport to the extent that it is actually necessary. In the case of Syria, for example, there are legal and humanitarian as well as factual obstacles, for example because there are no flight connections and no open land routes. “Deportations to Syria will therefore only be possible in individual cases.”

The previous ban on deportation for Syria expired in the old year because the interior ministers of the countries could not agree on it. The SPD ministers wanted to extend it without restriction, the Union ministers no longer wanted to rule out a general deportation of serious offenders. Each case must now be examined individually.