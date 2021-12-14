Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Jens Spahn and Julia Klöckner at a press conference in joint ministerial days (archive image). © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa / picture-alliance

The Union parliamentary group has awarded its 50 top posts – some to celebrities like Jens Spahn or Julia Klöckner. It set memos. One wing of the party is also angry.

Berlin – The Union is still shaking after its September election defeat. Above all, the CDU wants to reposition itself. But it jerks tremendously. Shortly before the end of the member survey about the new CDU party leader, Helge Braun, one of the candidates within the faction, received a severe damper – and with him other party leaders of the Merkel era. Apparently, the party’s own offspring and earned Kempen from the second row against former ministerial celebrities.

The occasion was the filling of some of the few remaining posts for the Union at the federal level: On Monday, the parliamentary group elected the deputies of parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus. On the other hand, there are also the chairmen in the Bundestag committees and the heads of her own parliamentary group committees. On Tuesday, the election results leaked for many of the offices. Some of them were slaps in the face.

Merkel ministers punished in the Union parliamentary group: Klöckner, Karliczek, Braun and Spahn get memorabilia

Previous ministers in the Angela Merkel government were also – but not exclusively – affected. Former Chancellor Braun was nominated and elected by his group colleagues as chairman of the influential budget committee. The candidate for the presidency will thus become one of the main controllers of the traffic light coalition. However, only 73.8 percent of voters in their own parliamentary group voted for him – an extremely poor result on such an occasion.

The Merkel department heads Julia Klöckner, Anja Karliczek and Jens Spahn also performed comparatively poorly. Ex-Agriculture Minister Klöckner was elected chairman of the parliamentary group’s working group on economics with 68.5 percent of the votes. Former education minister Karliczek received 70.6 percent in the election to chair the tourism working group.

It was already announced on Monday evening that Spahn will be vice-president of the parliamentary group in the future with a completely new topic. He too, not long ago considered the great hope of the CDU, but received less than three quarters of the votes cast with 74.4 percent. Other protagonists of the Merkel era had already demonstratively withdrawn from the Bundestag after the election gossip.

Union in the Bundestag: many posts awarded – Amthor comes off worst

Overall, more than 50 items were voted on in the parliamentary group – vice-parliamentary group leaders, chairmen of the working groups and the chairman and vice-chairman posts in committees of the Bundestag to which the Union is entitled. The majority of the applicants submitted by the CDU were elected with more than 85 percent of the voters.

According to information from the AFP news agency, there were tensions within the faction around the new appointments. It was said that the fact that former ministers raised the right to parliamentary posts after losing their participation in the government caused displeasure. The ambitions of the ex-government members had in part collided with the claims of the established specialist politicians in the parliamentary group. In addition, younger MPs demanded greater consideration when assigning posts.

But there was also a gossip for a boy. For the 29-year-old MP Philipp Amthor from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the new office of specialist spokesman for state organization and state modernization was created. According to AFP information, he received only 63.4 percent of the vote – it was the worst of all results. Amthor recently had to struggle with negative headlines again and again, be it because of a photo in unfavorable company or one from a speed camera.

CDU employee flights are angry – “you can’t deal with the social wing like that”!

The internal dispute within the CDU is probably not over yet, even beyond a few memorabilia elections. The workers’ wing of the CDU is outraged by at least one concrete result. Dennis Radtke, vice-head of the CDA workers’ wing, complained in the taz the loss of the spokesman’s post in the parliamentary group “Labor and Social Affairs” for his group.

At the same time, the parliamentary group primarily elected committee chairs in the area of ​​finance and economics. “How do you want to regain a profile in social policy in parliamentary work?”, Radtke publicly annoyed. Brinkhaus must plan in the future that one “cannot deal with the social wing like that”. Radtke also attributed the loss of voters to the SPD and the Greens to deficits in social policy. In the upcoming party leader election, he says he wants to rely on Norbert Röttgen.

Up until shortly before the parliamentary group meeting on late Monday afternoon, Brinkhaus had negotiated a balanced staffing table in a format known internally as the “carpet dealers’ round”. The group consists of the regional group leaders. The CSU MPs had already voted separately on Monday lunchtime on the positions they were entitled to. (fn / AFP)