CSU boss Markus Söder has clearly rejected cooperation with the AfD at the municipal level and has thus clearly distanced himself from CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. “The CSU rejects any cooperation with the AfD – regardless of the political level,” wrote the Bavarian Prime Minister on Twitter on Monday. “Because the AfD is anti-democratic, right-wing extremist and divides our society. That is not compatible with our values.”

The AfD is demanding withdrawal from the EU and NATO, thereby weakening prosperity and endangering our security. “We clearly differentiate ourselves and, on the other hand, rely on good politics: We take people’s concerns and needs seriously,” wrote Söder, adding: “The CSU stands for a strong and secure Bavaria, so that our country remains stable.”

Friedrich Merz reiterated in the ZDF summer interview on Sunday that the Union would not cooperate with the AfD. However, he now limited this to “legislative bodies” with elected representatives, for example at the European, federal or state level. If a district administrator in Thuringia and a mayor in Saxony-Anhalt were elected by the AfD, then those were democratic elections, said Merz. “We have to accept that. And of course the local parliaments have to look for ways to shape the city, the state and the district together.” However, what exactly he means by that remained unclear in the interview.

AfD welcomes Merz statement

Representatives of the CDU, SPD, Greens and Left Party sharply rejected Merz’s move. Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner clearly distanced himself from the statements made by his party leader about possible cooperation with the AfD at the local level. “The AfD only knows opposition and division. Where should there be COLLABORATION? The CDU cannot, will not and will not work with a party whose business model is hatred, division and exclusion,” Wegner wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The CDU politician and former Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans wrote on Twitter about Merz’s statements: “The party congress resolution states that any cooperation with the AfD is excluded. This is the gradual dilution of party congress decisions after electoral successes by the extreme right.”







CDU federal board member Serap Güler reacted with similar outrage: “No cooperation with the #AfD means: no cooperation with the AfD. On no level. Very easily. Not now and not in the future either.”

Bartsch: Firewall gets holes

The former CDU General Secretary Ruprecht Polenz told the “Tagesspiegel”: “The CDU chairman is also bound by the decisions of the CDU federal party conference.” This “categorically excluded any political cooperation with the AfD”. This also applies to cities and municipalities.

The Vice-President of the Bundestag, Yvonne Magwas, who is also a member of the CDU presidium, wrote on Twitter: “Whether local council or Bundestag, right-wing radicals remain right-wing radicals. For Christian Democrats, right-wing extremists are ALWAYS enemies!”

AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla also wrote on Twitter: “Now the first stones are falling from the black and green firewall. In the federal states and the federal government, we will tear down the wall together. The winners will be the citizens who regain prosperity, freedom and security through interest-driven politics.”

Linnemann: Don’t make us dependent on right-wing extremists

Green Party chairwoman Ricarda Lang also criticized Merz on ARD: “First he reduced this party to a better alternative for Germany and now he is building the firewall – which the Union itself has repeatedly invoked – a little bit.”







Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the left parliamentary group, explained that the “fire wall” between the AfD and the CDU, which Merz himself repeatedly formulated, was “huge holes” after his recent statements. “It’s a matter of time before it collapses,” Bartsch told the Tagesspiegel.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert rated Merz’s statement as “breaking a taboo”. It is now time for a “directional dispute in the CDU,” said Kühnert on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. The Social Democrat spoke of a change of course that Merz was obviously aiming for for his CDU.

The SPD parliamentary group leader in the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament, Jochen Ott, was “very dismayed” by Merz’s statements. He hopes that the CDU will not betray its own principles here, said Ott, referring to German history. “Whenever history came down to it, a lot of conservatives didn’t stand,” Ott said. “This must not be repeated. This would also expose the oath of the firewall in the federal and state governments as gossip.”

The new CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann defended Merz: For the CDU it was clear that there was “no cooperation with the AfD”, “no matter what level”, Linnemann told the “Bild”. “Friedrich Merz also sees it that way, although he rightly points out the difficult implementation on site. Because when the local parliament is about a new daycare center, we cannot only vote against it because the AfD votes. We do not make ourselves dependent on right-wing extremists.”

Merz had described the Union as an “alternative for Germany with substance” last week at the retreat of the CSU state group. He also received criticism for this. At the beginning of his tenure as party leader, he had promised “a firewall to the AfD”.