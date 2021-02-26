D.he CDU budget expert Eckhardt Rehberg assumes that the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law will also have to be suspended in the coming year. “We will have to suspend the debt brake in 2022 because the enormous gap that has arisen as a result of the pandemic between lower tax revenues and increased expenditure cannot be closed, unlike even more new debt,” said the budget spokesman for the Union parliamentary group of the “Rheinische Post” ( Friday).

With the additional expenditure on health protection, the social guarantee and economic aid, there are also enough points to justify the repeated suspension of the debt brake in 2022 under constitutional law. “But that will no longer be possible for the years from 2023 onwards. The next federal government will have to make difficult decisions, ”emphasized Rehberg.

CDU boss Armin Laschet had also stated in the “Stuttgarter Zeitung”: “Next year we will certainly have to use Article 115 of the Basic Law as an exception to the debt brake.” Laschet referred to “necessary investments in education and infrastructure plus the pandemic costs”, In addition, the CDU will not expect the citizens to increase their income tax in the coming election period.

CDU template for SPD chancellor candidate

Rehberg said about the statements of the CDU chief: “That is just realism from Laschet.” Criticism of Laschet came from the FDP. Their budget expert Otto Fricke described his statement as an “unnecessary gift” to Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. Laschet released the SPD chancellor candidate from the obligation to present benchmarks for a solid budget. “With his announcement that he would also suspend the debt brake in 2022, Armin Laschet opened the locks early, although it is not yet clear whether it will rain and the water could really overflow,” said Fricke of the “Rheinische Post”.

The federal cabinet wants to adopt the key points for the federal budget for 2022 on March 24th. According to the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law since 2009, the federal government is only allowed to borrow to a small extent, namely a maximum of 0.35 percent of economic output. Exceptions are temporarily permitted in emergency situations. For 2020 and 2021, the Bundestag used this to enable large loans to deal with the Corona crisis.