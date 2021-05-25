ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Hamburg CDU boss Christoph Ploß calls for a gender ban in official texts – and thus attracts a shit storm on Twitter.

Munich / Hamburg – employees. Students. Female students. A gender language is increasingly finding its way into Germany. For many observers, this is progress. There are many supporters.

But now there is criticism from the ranks of the CDU. Specifically: The Hamburg state chief of the party, Christoph Ploß, calls for a ban on gender-sensitive language in official texts. Which leads to a lot of shit storm on social media.

Gender ban in Germany? CDU politician Christoph Ploß demands rule by law

“I am committed to social cohesion and a language that brings people together. I therefore oppose the use of grammatically incorrect, artificial and ideologically motivated gender language by authorities, ministries, schools and universities, that is, state institutions, which constantly emphasizes what separates them “, said Ploß in an interview with the news magazine” Spiegel ” (behind a payment barrier).

Language is of enormous importance for “culture and coexistence in our society”, explained the politician: “Therefore, this point should be included in the joint government program of the CDU and CSU.”

He is surprised that there should be a discussion at all about “whether German grammar and official German spelling should apply in state institutions”, the 35-year-old Hanseatic went on to say: “At home at the dinner table, of course, anyone who wants to should check it out Being able to gender to your heart’s content. But I expect civil servants, teachers and lecturers that they do not just arbitrarily change the rules and norms that apply in the service. That is why government agencies need a law, as is also being discussed in France. “

Gender ban in Germany? Lots of criticism of the idea of ​​CDU politician Christoph Ploß

But what does Ploß think is wrong with gender? “This language is not only grammatically wrong. It also points a completely wrong path. It stands for the trend that in our society people are increasingly classified into collectives. It is more and more often only about skin color, sexual orientation – or, as in this case, gender, “he said:” I consider this a dangerous development that continues to divide our society. “

How good that we don’t seem to have any bigger problems than a debate about that #Gender language and the #Gender as well as possible #Gender ban to discuss. In the end, very few people are interested in the topic. Many have more important problems! – Benjamin D. Thomas (@BenjaminDThomas) May 25, 2021

Appropriate reactions to his thesis were not long in coming. An eager discussion broke out on social media, a real shit storm against Ploß’s approach. “Does the CDU have nothing better to do than constantly deal with the #Gender ban? There are so much more pressing problems, ”wrote Gülten Gizem Fesli on Twitter, the deputy chairwoman of the Left in Nuremberg. And. Even within the party, not everyone apparently agrees.

Gender ban in Germany? CDU politicians Christoph Ploß and Friedrich Merz speak out in favor of it

“How good that we seem to have no more problems than discussing a debate about #Gendersprach and #Gender as well as possible #Genderverbot”, wrote Benjamin D. Thomas on Twitter, according to his account member of the CDU parliamentary group in Essen: “In the end, very few people are interested in the topic. Many have more important problems! “

Ploß is obviously not alone in the Union with his idea of ​​a ban on gender language. The former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz also brought such a thing into play. In an interview with the “Spiegel” newspaper, the top CDU politician recently said that he considered the growing need to use gender-sensitive language to be “legally vulnerable”. (pm)