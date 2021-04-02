After the surprising death of CDU MP Karin Strenz, the cause of death is still unclear. A passenger who sat on the plane with strength now describes his impressions.

Dublin – The CDU politician Strenz collapsed on a plane on a return flight from Cuba to Germany on March 21, as the spokesman for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania regional group in the Bundestag, Eckhardt Rehberg, announced. Despite an emergency landing in Ireland, the 53-year-old could no longer be helped there. The cause of death has not yet been clarified. Now, for the first time, another passenger who sat on the plane spoke to the Picture-Newspaper about her last hours. According to his description, the question arises whether the 53-year-old CDU politician was even fit to fly.

Karin Strenz shortly before her death: “If I die on the return flight, that’s the way it is”

A company boss from Thuringia told the story Picture-Newspaper that he met the politician and her husband in a hotel in Cuba. “We were ten days at the same time at the Hotel Meliá in Varadero. In the first few days, the CDU politician was still very loud and conspicuous. She celebrated with other hotel guests in the morning at the bar and presented other hotel guests with photos of herself and her friend Angela (Merkel, editor). It emphasized its political importance for our country, ”remembers the entrepreneur.

However, the state of health of the CDU MPs is said to have deteriorated rapidly. “Later on, Strenz’s vitality deteriorated rapidly. Before the return flight, Strenz was in very bad shape. Strenz was in line next to me at passport control. She had to be pushed in a wheelchair. I asked her what was wrong with her, and Strenz replied: ‘I’ve had circulatory problems for three days’ ”.

The entrepreneur told the picturethat he believed the death of Karin Strenz could have been “avoided”. “In her physical condition, she was never allowed to get on the plane. A medical check at the airport in Cuba might have saved her life, ”said the witness. But when the entrepreneur from Thuringia spoke to the member of the Bundestag, she is said to have only replied: “If I die on the return flight, that’s the way it is.”

Karin Strenz: Emergency landing in Dublin – On the plane she was treated with a defibrillator

According to the witness, Karin Strenz crouched next to her husband in the Premium Eco (between business and premium class). “Later, Strenz was dragged past me through the business class. Behind the curtains she was treated with a defibrillator by a doctor (passenger) and stewardesses. ”Said the Thuringian entrepreneur picture continue. “It was carried off the plane during an emergency landing in Ireland. The flight to Frankfurt only continued after two and a half hours. ”

The Christian Democrat from Lübz was a member of the state parliament in Schwerin for many years. In 2009 she was elected to the Bundestag, to which she has belonged ever since. Strenz did not want to run again for the 2021 election. The CDU politician hit the headlines nationwide. The reason for this was their advocacy of the authoritarian ruled Azerbaijan. However, she always rejected the accusation that she had indirectly accepted money from the Caucasian republic. (dp / dpa)

