From: Daniel Dillman

A column of smoke rises above the Europa Park in Rust. Eyewitnesses describe the scene. A CDU politician already has a theory – and speaks of different cultures.

Rust – The flames in the Europa Park in Rust had probably not yet been extinguished, the smoke had not cleared by a long way when the cause of the fire had long been speculated on the Internet. While the operators have not yet announced any details and are initially speaking of an “incident”, a politician from the CDU is already thinking about the background to the fire. Not only that, he also decides to share them with the general public via Twitter.

Barely half an hour after the reports about the fire in the Europa Park circulated, Gundolf Siebeke spoke up. The Cologne politician of the CDU identifies on Twitter with “conservatism” and describes himself as Founding member of the Union of Values, an association that claims to want to save the conservative brand core of the Union. Siebeke separated from the Union of Values ​​after it was allegedly radicalized and has since left. But he continues his fight for conservatism at least on Twitter, where he often criticizes Islam and the “green-red left” movement in Germany.

A big fire has been lit in the Europapark in Rust. © IMAGO/xcitepress

Fire in Europa Park: CDU politician speaks of different cultures

Now the fire in Europapark gave the CDU politician cause for speculation. “Unfortunately, we will see such events more often in [Deutschland] have,” Siebeke wrote, adding the justification directly afterwards: “One reason is the falling level of training, and sabotage is also a motivation for some.” The CDU man did not explain whether it was due to inability, human error or even wanton behavior , but added the following sentence to his considerations: “In crazy times, more and more people are becoming crazy, some cultures more, others less.”

Siebeke did not establish a connection between the alleged sabotage and a specific culture. On the other hand, he ended his tweet with the caveat: “Maybe just technical. Malfunction.”

Fire in Europapark: member of the union of values ​​​​is criticized

The Twitter community didn’t want to talk about the poor training in Germany or possible technical defects afterwards. Instead, the CDU politician was heavily accused. Siebeke is “probably right-wing” as a member of the Union, writes one user. He missed the point and “should be ashamed,” write others.

Siebeck himself has so far neither commented on the allegations on Twitter nor explained to the public which cultures are to blame for the fire in Europapark. (Daniel Dillman)