Home page politics

From: Pia Seitler

Press Split

He was “skeptical” at first, but was convinced by his campaign team. Young voters now want selfies with the politician from the TikTok video.

“One of the CDU has a sense of humor… I don’t know how to deal with that,” writes one user under the TikTok video of Marc Speicher from Saarlouis in Saarland. Speicher wants to become mayor and his video went viral on TikTok during the election campaign.

The video begins with a close-up of an election poster. Speicher is smiling in a white shirt and brown glasses. He has been given a little mustache on his chin, a twirled moustache and a gap in his teeth with black marker. Camera pans. The real Speicher is standing in front of his election poster – with a glued-on beard and blackened teeth.

“Clarity and truth, that’s what matters in politics – in the original as well as in real life,” says Speicher. Under his TikTok video, users are celebrating his action: “He’s funny, he can stay,” “brilliant counter,” and “can’t stop laughing,” they comment on his video.

CDU politician goes viral on TikTok, but was “skeptical at first”

Speicher and his team discovered the “creative design” of his election poster and the team then came up with the idea for the video, says the CDU politician BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA“I was skeptical at first, but then we decided to do it because it’s a humorous way to respond,” says Speicher.

They were surprised by the online action. “After just a few minutes, we saw that the video had reached a new dimension of reach,” says Speicher. By Friday afternoon (June 21), over 300,000 people had seen the video on TikTok.

Young voter wants selfie with CDU politician “known from TikTok”

Politics is serious, but humor is important, and that includes “being able to laugh at yourself with a bit of self-irony,” says Speicher. That is something that many politicians lack, he says. BuzzFeed News Germany. Many on TikTok are surprised that CDU politicians can be humorous.

Speicher is happy that he was able to prove them wrong with his video. On Wednesday, the CDU politician knocked on doors during the election campaign. “A young 18-year-old voter wanted to take a selfie. I was known from TikTok and she had seen the video,” says Speicher.