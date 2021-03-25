E.It is barely 14 days since Mark Hauptmann rejected any connection to the affair involving the highly profitable brokerage of face-to-face masks for individual members of parliament. Hauptmann also signed the written declaration required by the board of the Bundestag faction of the CDU and CSU on March 10: “In 2020/2021 I will have no financial benefits – either directly or through companies – from the purchase or sale of medical devices … in connection with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. ”But since Thursday, Hauptmann has been suspected of having received almost one million euros in commission for arranging protective masks.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

The public prosecutor’s office in Jena has been investigating the 36-year-old man from southern Thuringia on suspicion of bribery since March 20. On Thursday, the Thuringian State Criminal Police Office searched Hauptmann’s constituency offices and the associated district offices of the CDU in Suhl, Hildburghausen, Sonneberg and Schmalkalden-Meiningen as well as apartments and offices in Thuringia, Brandenburg and Berlin and the premises of a company from Frankfurt am Main that deals in medical products .

997,000 euros billed

The investigators found what they were looking for. In the meantime there are “tangible, factual indications” that Hauptmann had used his function as a member of the Bundestag in order to have the said company promise “commission payments for mediation activities” for the delivery of mouth and nose masks, said the Jena Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

According to this, Hauptmann is said to have invoiced 997,000 euros through a company he founded for brokerage activities, which the company actually paid. Hauptmann had only founded a presumed mailbox company called “Hauptmann Global Consult” in Zossen (Brandenburg) last year, whose object, among other things, is the “brokering of orders”. The advantage for him was apparently that company earnings are not counted among the disclosures made by parliamentarians.





The Thuringian Higher Regional Court had the account on which the presumed commission payment, which is supposed to correspond exactly to the invoice amount, is located, freeze. The company is also being investigated on suspicion of bribery of elected officials.

Ten days ago it was revealed that the CDU district association Suhl, which was the captain until recently, had received a donation of 7,000 euros from the same Frankfurt company. Hauptmann denied any connection with the supply of protective masks; The Thuringian CDU subsequently checked all donations made by its district associations in the past two years and passed the 7,000 euros on to the Bundestag administration.

Advertisements in his campaign newspaper

On March 11th, in the middle of the mask affair surrounding his parliamentary group colleagues Löbel and Nüßlein, Hauptmann had resigned his Bundestag mandate with immediate effect; officially to protect his family. He was accused of being conspicuously close to dubious regimes such as Azerbaijan, for which he is said to have campaigned beyond what was necessary.

In fact, the autocratic rulers of the former Soviet republic had placed expensive advertisements in Hauptmann’s campaign newspaper “Südthüringen-Kurier”, as had the governments of Vietnam and Taiwan. The Thuringian CDU assured the investigators on Thursday “unlimited support”.

Thuringia’s CDU leader Christian Hirte called on Hauptmann to leave the party. “I asked him to resign from the party in order to avert further damage to the CDU,” said shepherd of the German press agency. He had contacted Hauptmann via WhatsApp and email about this matter because he could not be reached by phone. “I have known Mark Hauptmann for ages and am therefore disappointed that he has apparently lied to me and all of us,” said Hirte, but at the same time emphasized that he did not want to make a final judgment on the ongoing investigations.