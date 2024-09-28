Home page policy

From: Bettina Menzel

CDU foreign politician Kiesewetter supports the firewall against the right, but also urgently warns against the BSW. The CDU does not have to govern Thuringia at any price, says the politician.

Berlin – Die Results The state elections in Thuringia confront the CDU with a new political reality: in the eastern German state there is the right-wing extremist Alternative for Germany (AfD) is now the strongest force – and forming a coalition is difficult. CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter would prefer that if necessary AfD let into power than with that BSW to form a coalition.

“Moscow’s test-tort baby”? Kiesewetters wants an incompatibility decision against BSW

The BSW party, which was only founded this year, is “a test-tube baby of Moscow, a further development of the AfD,” said Kiesewetter in the ZDF program Markus Lanz on Thursday (September 26). “I dare to predict that if we enter into a coalition […] If we go with BSW, then either BSW will become untrustworthy because we are not making any Federal Council initiatives or the Union will be untrustworthy. “That’s why I can only warn against it,” said the politician.

The BSW’s goal in a coalition is “to then say at the federal level: ‘Look, what is your ties to the West worth if you support Federal Council initiatives that call for the withdrawal of Americans from Europe,'” Kiesewetter continued. In principle, the CDU rules out cooperation with the Left and the AfD. Kiesewetter announced – together with several thousand members of the CDU – that he would also like to reach such an incompatibility decision for cooperation with the BSW.

Roderich Kiesewetter speaks out against the CDU collaborating with the BSW. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/dts news agency

No coalition with BSW? Kiesewetter warns against power at any price

The CDU is now only the second strongest force in Thuringia with 23.6 percent. The AfD emerged as the clear winner of the state election with 32.8 percent, the BSW achieved 15.8 percent and the Left 13.1 percent, the SPD 6.1 percent. CDU state and parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt is aiming for a government under his leadership. A coalition of SPD, BSW and CDU would be conceivable. “We don’t have the government mandate in Thuringia that we wanted,” Kiesewetter said in the ZDF broadcast about the results and added: “We don’t have to govern at any price.” When asked what would happen if the CDU would not form a government, Kiesewetter replied: “Then others will govern” – for example “a coalition of AfD and BSW”.

To the objection that a government under Björn Höcke could result in the AfD, Kiesewetter replied: “Yes, but that is the matter of the free representatives who vote in a secret ballot.” Further into the conversation, the CDU politician emphasized: “Do we want to accept that a Höcke becomes Prime Minister ? No, none of us want to.” In Thuringia, however, there is a risk that an elected Prime Minister will not be able to accept the election because he was elected by the AfD, says the CDU foreign politician.

Union wants to prevent Höcke – Merz sets limits for talks with BSW

The CDU foreign politician Kiesewetter is opposing the Union’s course with his demand for a clear stance against the BSW. Their aim is to use all means possible to prevent the AfD from participating in government and a Prime Minister Björn Höcke. According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the AfD Thuringia is classified as “secure right-wing extremist”. CDU party leader Friedrich Merz had not previously fundamentally ruled out collaboration with the BSW. There was some resistance to this within the party. At the beginning of September, 40 Union politicians warned in an appeal Daily Mirror before such an alliance.

In conversation with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Merz then set limits on the talks with BSW last week. When “agreements are made about war and peace that want to make us love servants of Russia and question our commitment to NATO and the USA, the limit has been crossed.” At the same time, he emphasized that discussions with the BSW were fundamentally the right thing to do: “Talk You have to.” He wants to “leave no stone unturned” to prevent “a Mr. Höcke from becoming Prime Minister of Thuringia with a simple majority in the third round of voting,” Merz continued. The BSW wants an end to German support for Ukraine.