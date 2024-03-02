Home page politics

CDU managing director Thorsten Frei considers the traffic light's migration policy to be dangerous. For people, the feeling of disorderly immigration is symbolic of the state as a whole.

Berlin – Thorsten Frei, the Union's first parliamentary manager in the Bundestag, criticizes the traffic lights and their migration policy. For the CDU politician, there is more to migration policy than dealing with immigration. Migration shows people how functional a state is.

CDU politician on migration: “Touchstone for the functionality of a state”

In election surveys, almost all people in Germany say that the stance of parties on migration issues is a deciding factor in where they vote. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA Thorsten Frei from the CDU also emphasizes the relevance: “The issue of migration is a big concern for people,” says Frei and goes one step further. “In addition, the question of migration is a test of the functionality of a state.”

Does migration policy reflect the functionality of a state? At least that is what the Parliamentary Managing Director of the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei, claims. © IMAGO/dts news agency

The number two in the Bundestag CDU connects migration with social peace. Frei has long criticized the traffic light coalition's migration policy and called for a more restrictive course for Germany and the EU. “In Germany we don’t have an orderly or controlled migration, but rather a government that, at best, lets things take its course,” said Frei. He argues that such policies and the feeling of lack of control for people across all policy areas represents the state of a state and a government. “This is exactly what is causing a high level of dissatisfaction with the state’s actions as a whole.”

CDU: Migration encounters existing problems such as a housing shortage and too few daycare places

For Frei, who last year spoke out in favor of fixed European quotas for accepting refugees, the number of immigration must be viewed together with many other problems in the country. “At the same time, our country is missing up to 800,000 apartments and 380,000 daycare places. “We also have problems providing adequate medical care in rural areas,” says Frei in an interview.

According to the federal government's migration report, around 2.7 million people came to Germany in 2022. However, around 1.2 million people have also left the country. Experts agree that the German economy is dependent on immigration into the labor market due to the lack of work and skilled workers as well as the demographic development in the country. Political disputes arise primarily over questions of the type and level of immigration.

Chancellor Scholz and the traffic lights are also becoming more restrictive on the migration issue

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the traffic light reject the accusations from the Union that migration is happening uncontrolled. Nevertheless, the tone on the subject is also becoming rougher in the federal government. In October last year, Scholz said in Mirror: “We finally have to deport people on a large scale.” At the beginning of 2024, the Bundestag passed the “Repatriation Improvement Act”, which is intended to make deportations easier.

Union politician Frei emphasizes that migration into the labor market is something positive if it can be limited and integration succeeds. “But if that is not the case and parallel societies emerge, then migration is a problem that people not only feel in their everyday lives, but also creates enormous social centrifugal forces.”