For “personal and family reasons” the former CDU General Secretary leaves politics. He was firmly on the side of Angela Merkel.

BERLIN taz | Peter Tauber (48) was considered one of the Merkel’s CDU’s greatest political talents. In 2013 he became its general secretary and seemed an ideal fit for the office. He looked boyish and intellectual, often said “cool” and did not give off any of the musty inner workings of the honorary Christian democracy. But Tauber not only played the role of the brisk modernizer, who also quoted sayings from “Stars Wars” in debates. The first lieutenant in the reserve and devout Christian had also been a supporter of Alfred Dregger, leader of the old steel helmet wing.

However, Tauber brushed off the conservative character. He was only reliable in the conservative camp when it came to euthanasia. Otherwise, the black-green advocate campaigned for gay marriage and in 2015, to the horror of the right wing and the CSU, for an immigration law.

Tauber did not define the office of General Secretary, which Heiner Geißler, Angela Merkel and Volker Kauder had held and which was often a launch pad for the further way up, as an attack department. Instead, he filled it as a discursive idea generator. The CDU must become younger, more feminine, more digital and more open, according to his mantra, which Norbert Röttgen is currently repeating almost word for word in the fight for the CDU chairmanship. After the refugee autumn 2015, Tauber stood firmly on the side of Angela Merkel – and within the party in the criticism.

The extensive Twitter user Tauber made himself extremely vulnerable in 2017 with a tweet about mini jobs. “If you’ve learned something decent, then you don’t need three mini-jobs,” he said, wet-researched. He later had to apologize for this socially hypothermic announcement.

Modernization instead of attack

Many CDU conservatives also chalked Tauber about the lousy election result in 2017. A general secretary must attack the competition more than just want to modernize his own party, it said. In 2018 Tauber, who was critically ill at the time, no longer took up the position of General Secretary. Since then, he has been State Secretary in the Ministry of Defense and has largely disappeared from public debates.

However, he attracted attention after the murder of CDU politician Walter Lübcke. The party reacted noticeably reluctant to the political murder by right-wing extremists. Tauber, however, accused the ex-CDU member of the Bundestag Erika Steinbach of promoting Lübcke’s murder through hate tweets. His idea of ​​depriving right-wing extremists and constitutional enemies, however, seemed a bit ill-conceived – a proposal that constitutional lawyers have given up on.

Now the Hessian is getting out of politics entirely, for “personal and family reasons”. His compromised health also played a role, and he also wanted to “look for new professional challenges”. In short – a withdrawal for private, not political reasons. And yet Tauber’s departure is a political symbol. With the Chancellor, a prominent representative of the liberal Merkel CDU will also leave the stage in 2021.