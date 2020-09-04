Some met in Frankfurt, the next in Dortmund and still others in Berlin. Shaped by the special conditions of the corona crisis, a meeting of the “Synodal Way” of the Catholic Church took place on Friday for the first time since January.

This is an internal church discussion and reform process that Germany’s bishops and the lay people in the Central Committee of German Catholics had started under the impression of the abuse scandals of recent years in order to regain new trust.

“Today it’s not about voting, today it’s about arguments,” said the chairman of the Catholic German Bishops’ Conference, Limburg’s Bishop Georg Bätzing, in a press conference at the beginning.

Nothing was decided on Friday – but after a period of video conferences and phone calls, it was important for many delegates to speak again personally about the content. The focus of the deliberations was on two working texts on the role of women in the church and on the role of sexuality.

“We all know that the future of the church will be decided by the question of women,” said former Parliamentary State Secretary Karin Kortmann (SPD). In the working texts, for example, a greater participation of women in the leadership of parishes and communities is suggested.

Too much discussion about the obvious

But it also became clear how incomprehensible the internal affairs of the Catholic Church are meanwhile for large parts of the public. “In my real life I don’t talk about such questions anymore,” said Maria Flachsbarth, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (CDU).

She wonders whether the Catholic Church, “if it runs off the track, could still be systemically relevant in this society in what is taken for granted”. “We have to be careful that what we’re doing here doesn’t become a bit like a caricature.”