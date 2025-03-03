The politician Bernhard Vogel is dead, as the CDU Rhineland-Palatinate confirmed the German press agency. First had the Picture reported. He died at the age of 92.

Vogel, with an interruption of almost four years, was Prime Minister from 1976 to 2003 – first as the successor to Helmut Kohl in Rhineland -Palatinate until 1988 and then from 1992 until his political departure in Thuringia. He has won absolute majorities in both countries.

The younger brother of the SPD politician Hans-Jochen Vogel, who died in 2020, started as a political scientist at Heidelberg University before becoming a formative figure of the Union. Vogel was respected as a prudent debating and committed Catholic far beyond the party borders.

