From: Jens Kiffmeier

Urges the traffic light government to be prudent when it comes to climate protection: CDU party leader Friedrich Merz. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Does politics overwhelm the population when it comes to climate protection? Yes, says CDU party leader Merz and urges less speed. He is particularly disappointed with the FDP.

Berlin – heating exchange, promoting e-cars, expanding wind power: In view of the global warming presses Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Green) on the pace. From his point of view, climate protection can no longer be postponed. For the quick implementation of his political agenda, the Green politician even takes away the row with his coalition partners SPD and FDP in purchase. But for the Union, all this is exaggerated. So did party leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) now call for thoroughness before speed.

Criticism of Habeck’s heating plans: CDU party leader Merz puts the climate protection on the brakes

“For a long time now, the topic of climate protection has not been in the eyes of the population where it is seen in politics,” Merz told the weekly newspaper Time. He expressly does not share the frequent argument that the time is running out in which measures could still have the necessary success. “It’s not like the world is going to end tomorrow. If we set the right course over the next ten years, we’ll be on the right track,” he added.

The Union faction leader thus reacted indirectly to a controversial initiative by Habeck. A few days ago, the Federal Minister of Economics had, among other things, brought his heating plans through the cabinet. The law stipulates that from January 1, 2024, every newly installed heating system must be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. Pure gas or oil heating systems should therefore no longer be newly installed. However, there should be exceptions, transition periods and comprehensive funding.

Climate protection: Greens around Habeck drive climate protection forward – despite traffic light Zoff

Habeck emphasized his strict approach with the fact that the Climate change is progressing rapidly and decisive countermeasures are required. In the previous months, the minister had also implemented many other climate protection measures. The Easter package passed last year envisages numerous projects for the expansion of renewable energies. The Greens had to make some concessions in the course of the Ukraine war and, among other things, extend the operation of coal-fired power plants. But the medium-term goal of converting 80 percent of the energy supply to renewable energies by 2045 should not be shaken. The planning decisions should now also be accelerated for this purpose.

The traffic light coalition had been fighting for this for a long time. Because the SPD and FDP have reservations about the fast pace of the Greens. After weeks of quarreling on the open stage between Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had given, a coalition committee had to reach an agreement. After days of negotiations, the federal government agreed on the “modernization package for climate protection and planning acceleration”. Even if Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) then publicly defended it as a big hit, it could not eliminate the discord. The Greens had hoped for more, the Liberals immediately announced changes in the parliamentary consultation process.

Criticism from Friedrich Merz: FDP does everything to protect the climate – and then to mob

But the actions of the FDP are not only criticized in the Green camp. Union faction leader Merz is now expressing doubts as to whether the FDP can still be attributed to the middle-class camp. This is “a bold thesis,” he said Time. In the traffic light government, the party “does more or less everything, agrees to the heating law in the cabinet and then bangs on about it at the party congress”. The SPD, meanwhile, is “steered by left-wing ideologues from the academic milieu, who basically have never met the SPD’s old clientele in their lives, let alone represent them.”

Because of the survey: Merz exploits the mood for climate protection

However, the statements made by Merz on the dispute over climate protection should not happen by accident. The CDU politician seems to be deliberately picking up on the mood of the population. At the end of March, a survey by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the mirrors sit up and take notice According to this, around half of the people in the country rated climate protection as less relevant for themselves compared to economic issues, for example. Only a third believed that climate protection was of great relevance to them compared to other policy areas.

The fact that the CDU is now stepping on the brakes when it comes to climate protection could perhaps improve its own poll numbers. The Union recently recorded a significant increase here. Both the party and Merz personally rose in favor with the Germans. For the first time, Merz even overtook Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Sunday question – which is why the first Union politicians wanted to proclaim Merz as a candidate for chancellor.

Despite the dispute over climate protection: Merz is keeping the coalition option with the Greens open

But to govern, the Union would need a coalition partner. Interestingly, Merz even considers the Greens. Materially, one would have to struggle hard before an alliance with the Greens, he conceded. “But when I observe how Robert Habeck and his ministry are increasingly maneuvering themselves into a dead end, then help from outside can perhaps also be useful and welcome,” he said Time. If he correctly interprets the voices from the Green Party and parliamentary group, then beyond questions of content it is also about things like reliability and decency in dealing with one another. (jkf)