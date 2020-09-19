The former Eastern Commissioner was elected chairman at the Thuringian CDU party convention. His weak result does not indicate a departure.

THURINGIA taz | With only 68 percent of the votes from 165 party congress delegates, the Thuringian CDU elected Christian Hirte as the new state chairman in Erfurt on Saturday. After the withdrawal of the previous top man Mike Mohring in May, the state party was only provisionally led.

Hirte, in turn, was urged by Chancellor Angela Merkel in February to withdraw from the office of the Federal Government’s Eastern Commissioner. The election of the state chairman does not yet mean a free choice for the top candidate of the Union in the new elections planned for April 21, 2021 in Thuringia, as agreed in the state board.

In addition to some district associations, the former Prime Ministers Bernhard Vogel and Dieter Althaus also campaigned for Hirte past the party bodies. He was the only candidate after the previous General Secretary Raymond Walk had renounced a fight candidacy in June.

In his three-and-a-half-year term in office, Walk acquired the reputation of a loyal party servant who put aside his own career ambitions for the sake of the laborious unity of the state party.

Standing ovation for Mike Mohring

In the critical months after the severe election defeat in October 2019, however, he “often felt very alone in the glaring limelight,” complained Walk in his report to the party congress. With 77 percent he was elected one of the three deputies of Hirtes after all competitors had demonstratively renounced in his favor in the first ballot.

Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of Saxony “You can tell at this event that you are all pretty flabbergasted”

Almost eleven months after losing a third of the votes in the state elections on October 27, there was no sense of optimism among the CDU, which used to rule alone at times. “You can tell at this event that you are all pretty flabbergasted”, even the Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer began his greeting.

He received more applause than Hirte, whose board report already resembled an uninspiring application speech. However, Hirte distanced himself noticeably sharply from the AfD as an “anti-progressive, anti-social and anti-bourgeois party”. Only five speakers took part in the debate. On the other hand, there were standing ovations at thanks and farewell to Mike Mohring, the long-undisputed number one of the Thuringian CDU.

For once, wing differences are not an issue

The 21.7 percent party at the Erfurt trade fair was far from the hoped-for and often invoked signal of solidarity and unity. Differences in content between wings that advocate cooperation with the Left or the AfD did not even play a role on Saturday. On the side there was talk of a “bad result” for shepherds and that “the last masses have not yet been sung”.

Shepherd favorite Beate Meißner from Sonneberg was elected as deputy state chairwoman with only 55 percent. His preferred candidate as general secretary, the officer in the major rank, political and administrative scientist Christian Herrgott also only achieved 57 percent of the vote.