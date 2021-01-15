At the CDU party congress there is a showdown: who will take the chair and get the pole position in the fight for the candidacy for chancellor?

Hamm – The chairman of a party has never been elected at a digital party conference. The CDU premieres on Saturday. More than 1,000 delegates sit at their computers at home and vote. Armin Laschet*, Norbert Röttgen* and Friedrich Merz* are available. One of the trio is taking over from party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The question that will follow immediately: Will the new CDU chairman also be a candidate for chancellor and possibly successor to Angela Merkel? A current survey causes disillusionment with the CDU, reports wa.de *. The result of the ARD Politbarometer is namely not a good signal for all three candidates for chancellor.