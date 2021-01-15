The digital CDU party congress is supposed to produce a new chairman. Chancellor Merkel and Markus Söder will also give a speech during the multi-day event.

Update from January 15, 2021, 6:18 a.m .: The digital one begins today at 6 p.m. CDU party congress to choose a new one Chairman. It’s not just about them choice, there are also speeches by the outgoing party leaders Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a digital greeting from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), CSU boss Markus Söder and from the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen planned. The new party leader should then be elected on Saturday morning.

There is a choice Armin Laschet, Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz. But Markus Söder is always up for debate, even if he emphasizes that he sees his tasks in Bavaria. The Bavarian Prime Minister also remained vague on Friday. When asked under what circumstances the Chancellor candidate the union from the CSU could come, he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday): “Even in the CDU there is discussion that there is no born candidate. Who is the right one also depends on the content profile with which we want to go into the Bundestag election. ”

CDU party congress: Merkel and Söder give their speeches – does the Bavarian Prime Minister position himself?

Berlin – After almost a year of hanging, the digital one starts this Friday at 6 p.m. CDU party congress* to elect a new chairman. Among other things, speeches by the outgoing party leaders * Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and digital speeches from the Chancellor Angela Merkel, CSU * boss Markus Söder and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen planned. The new party leader should then be elected on Saturday morning.

Digital CDU party conference: Chancellor Angela Merkel and Markus Söder give speech

Especially the speeches from Angela Merkel* and the Bavarian Prime Minister Söder are eagerly awaited. Söder had inspired the delegates with his speech at the last CDU party congress in Leipzig. Quite a few then said that Söder had chosen a possible one Candidacy for Chancellor brought into conversation.

The CDU* wants to be the first party in Germany to elect its new chairman online. In addition to NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet* run ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz and the foreign policy maker Norbert Röttgen*. It is expected that none of the candidates will receive the necessary absolute majority on Saturday in the first ballot and that instead a second ballot will be necessary immediately afterwards.

CDU party congress: Merkel and Söder give speech – Bavarian Prime Minister so far without ambitions for the Chancellery

In order to make the "digital preselection" legally secure, a Postal vote at. The result should be finalized and announced on January 22nd. Is the new one CDU chairman elected, the discussion about the right one is likely to swiftly arise in the Union Chancellor candidate gain momentum. In the past few months, the Bavarian Prime Minister was regularly involved in surveys on this topic Söder front. However, Söder himself has so far not made any public ambitions for the Chancellery clear. (dpa / fmü)