D.he CDU is now quite routine in postponing party conferences because of the corona pandemic. The latest shift is now in North Rhine-Westphalia – again by around four months. Now it should be October 23, it was decided on Monday evening. Actually, the largest regional association of the CDU had resolved to settle the successor to Armin Laschet as head of the country as soon as he was elected national chairman. But because of Corona, it didn’t come to that.

Most recently, an appointment was planned in June – especially since Laschet is now also the Union’s candidate for chancellor. It became apparent on Friday that the party congress would still not work out. In an interview with the FAZ, Laschet said that there was “an urgent desire in the party not to have weeks of staff debates, but to concentrate fully on the all-important federal election”.

Laschet’s successor has to make a name for himself quickly

That was precisely why other Christian Democrats had pleaded for swift action. Clarity must be created quickly in order to prevent months of hanging around. Especially since Laschet had also made it clear in the FAZ interview that he wanted to stay in Berlin even in the event of a failure in the federal elections – the CDU not only needs a new state chairman, but also a prime minister who will stand by the upcoming state elections in May 2022 has to make a name for itself quickly. Actually, it would have been obvious to decide the matter quickly.

But it is no longer just about keeping Laschet’s back in the federal election campaign. Rather, a complex struggle for the successor has developed, which reminds more experienced party members of the conflicted past of the largest CDU state association.

If you put the facts side by side, then Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst has the best chance. But the party has reservations about the 45-year-old politician. Some resent him for positioning himself too briskly, proceeding as unscrupulously as CSU boss Markus Söder in the struggle with Laschet for the candidacy for chancellor.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Herbert Reul and Home Secretary Ina Scharrenbach got together. Scharrenbach brought the 68-year-old Reul, who is highly respected in the party, into play as the new chairman in an interview. Unspoken, the 44-year-old brought herself into position as the top candidate for the state election campaign.

The prime minister must be a member of parliament

Scharrenbach’s problem, however, is that she could not become Prime Minister in the fall. Because the North Rhine-Westphalian state constitution stipulates that the prime minister must be elected from the middle of parliament. However, Scharrenbach has no mandate. The Reul-Scharrenbach Pact can only work if another party friend with a mandate as Prime Minister’s placeholder for Scharrenbach is available until the election.

On Monday, the state executive seemed almost a bit relieved to be able to use Corona as an argument for postponing the party congress and postpone the resolution of the complex questions. “Given the ongoing pandemic situation, the board of directors does not consider it to be possible to hold a party congress with around 1000 people in the near future,” the executive committee justified its decision in a statement. Finally, a presence party conference is planned. “However, there is justified hope that the situation in the fight against the pandemic will change after the summer.”

In any case, Scharrenbach seemed relieved to have gained time by the end of October. “There is now a clear timetable,” she told the FAZ. “Now it is important to continue to fight Corona consistently, to create reliable planning for retail, catering and the hotel industry and to fight for the CDU to provide the next federal government with Armin Laschet . This is what we as a party are now concentrating on with all our might. “