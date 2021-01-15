The CDU party congress in January 2021 is looking for Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s successor. It will not be a normal appointment like in other years.

The next CDU party congress will take place in digital form.

will take place in digital form. Three Candidates make the party presidency among themselves.

make the party presidency among themselves. The Election result the next CDU chairman will only be known a few days later.

Munich – After months of hanging, the date for the election of the next CDU chairman has been set. The CDU party congress on January 15 and 16, 2021 is to determine the successor to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The candidates applying for the office are Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen.

Date of the CDU party congress postponed from 2020 to January 2021

The 33rd federal party conference of the CDU was already planned for April 25, 2020. After this Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in February 2020 Resignation from the office of CDU chairman announced, the party wanted to fill its highest office quickly. The Corona crisis also threw this schedule upside down. A party conference during the pandemic was not possible. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stayed in office for the time being.

The CDU initially decided one shift to the second half of 2020. Ultimately, however, these plans for a normal federal party congress also failed due to the global state of emergency. The choice is therefore expected to take place on January 16, 2021, more than eleven months after the announced resignation of the chairperson.

Most important party conference topic: election of the CDU chairman

The three candidates for the Party presidency had already thrown their hat into the ring in February 2020. Over the months, they were able to present their vision for the CDU to party members at various events.

For Friedrich Merz it is the second application for the CDU chairmanship . He is considered a candidate for a clearly conservative course of the party. In 2018 he lost to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on his political comeback. At the CDU party conference in 2021, he dares a new attempt. Friedrich Merz was last member of the Bundestag in 2009. Years earlier he had lost the internal power struggle against Angela Merkel. She took the from him in 2002 Group chair in the Bundestag. He then moved to the for several years economy .

CDU will hold digital federal party conference for the first time in 2021

For the CDU, it will be the first federal party conference to be held purely digitally. 1001 delegates take part and due to the Corona hygiene rules they cannot meet in one place. Speeches, questions and motions there will be like at any other party congress. This is what the “digital plenary hall” to disposal. For spectators stands up among other things cdu-parteitag.de a live stream of the event ready. In the “digital voting booth“The delegates cast their votes for the election of the party chairman.

A postal vote will follow in January at the CDU party congress

The important choice on the second day means an additional effort. The Voting via the online platform is not yet legally valid. After the digital vote, the CDU will therefore immediately send the documents for a Postal vote. The party wants to go to Berlin on January 22nd Konrad Adenauer House announce the result of the postal vote. If the first vote goes very tight, this day can still be exciting. In principle, the delegates can also decide differently when voting by post.

The nomination of the Chancellor candidate is separated in time from the CDU party conference

The sister parties CDU and CSU be their common Chancellor candidate possibly not nominate until after the state elections in March. In the run-up to the January party convention of the CDU, it remains to be seen whether the vote for a new chairman is associated with a preliminary decision on the K question. Markus Söder is also considered to be a strong contender for the chancellorship.

Both parties are delaying the biggest decision of the election year for the time being. The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans recalled that the CDU traditionally has “the first right of access to the candidate for chancellor”. The CDU would also have had “always the best experiences” with clarifying the candidacy for chancellor “in good manners with our sister party CSU”. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt made a similar statement: “This is an old exercise. It has always been solved well. ”While Hans assumes that there will be“ quick clarity ”on the K question after the party congress in January 2021, Markus Söder is skeptical about a chancellor free choice before the state elections. Whether the party congress directly sets the further schedule remains controversial for the time being. (rm)