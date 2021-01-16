The CDU elects a new chairman. The race between Laschet, Merz and Röttgen is open. All three are men, Catholic and come from North Rhine-Westphalia.

BERLIN taz | On Friday evening, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is standing in a red suit in an almost empty hall in the Messe Berlin and speaks into the camera. It will be her last speech as CDU chairwoman. “It hurts not always to have lived up to your expectations and my own demands – even today,” she says.

Just over two years after Angela Merkel’s preferred candidate narrowly prevailed as the new new party leader in a runoff election against Friedrich Merz in autumn 2018, she announced her withdrawal last February. The occasion: After the debacle surrounding the election of Thuringia’s short-term minister-president Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) with the votes of the CDU and AfD, the Thuringian CDU let them appear.

Her successor should actually be elected in April, but because of Corona, the CDU postponed the party conference twice. The result was a hanging game that should end this Saturday. The CDU will elect its new chairman at a fully digital party conference. After the CDU was led by women for 20 years, only one thing is clear so far: It will be a man – a Catholic from North Rhine-Westphalia. A woman does not compete, and neither does anyone from East Germany.

Almost all observers say the race between the three candidates is open. On Saturday from around a quarter to ten, the three candidates will introduce themselves to the delegates who are sitting in front of their computers at home. Each of them is allowed to talk for a quarter of an hour, the order is determined by the alphabet. It will also be an unfamiliar situation for the candidates: They speak in an empty hall from which there is no response whatsoever.

Laschet, Merz or Röttgen, that is the question

It starts with Armin Laschet, 59, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. He is considered the favorite of many politicians from the leadership ranks, the NRW state executive has nominated him. Above all, his government experience and the fact that he won the state elections in 2017 and brought the CDU back to power speak for the devout Catholic. His supporters emphasize that he can integrate well. His problem: In the corona pandemic, he repeatedly appeared unsupervant.

Candidate number two is Friedrich Merz, 65, a former member of the board of directors of the asset manager Blackrock in Germany, who likes to travel to appointments with his own plane. Merz was parliamentary group leader of the Union in the Bundestag for two years until Merkel expelled him from this office in 2002. Many believe that he has never forgiven her for this. Merz stands for a demarcation course to the Chancellor, even if he has recently rejected it again and again. Behind the Sauerlander are the conservatives in the CDU and the economic wing, the SME association nominated him. His problem: Merz likes to say “I” and is considered unpredictable. Some in the party believe that you cannot win elections with him because he is driving Merkel voters into the arms of the SPD and the Greens. He also lacks government experience.

Norbert Röttgen, 55, started the race as an outsider, but has recently caught up. He is chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Bundestag, most recently he declared the US elections and the storming of the Capitol on all channels. Röttgen tried to distinguish itself as a modernizer. He emphasized at every opportunity that he wanted to make the CDU more feminine, younger and more digital. His problem: Röttgen has no power in the CDU. To this day, many in his regional association resent him for having messed up the NRW state elections in 2012 as the top candidate because he, at that time Federal Environment Minister, did not want to commit to Düsseldorf. As a result of the election, Merkel kicked him out.

It is expected that none of the three candidates will get an absolute majority in the first ballot. Therefore, there will probably be a runoff between the first and second place. Because a digital election is not legally secure, the result must then be confirmed in a postal vote. It is to be finally announced on January 22nd. Because Laschet, Merz and Röttgen have assured that they will accept the result of the online vote and will not run for postal votes in the event of a defeat, the new CDU leader will probably be certain on Saturday after the second ballot. That should be the case around noon.

The candidate for chancellor does not have to be from the CDU

But then the tough HR process is still not over. Because the CDU still has to agree on a candidate for chancellor with the CSU. The CDU leader is usually the natural candidate for this. However, in recent months, CSU boss Markus Söder was regularly ahead in surveys.

Söder himself has so far always publicly emphasized that he wanted to stay in Bavaria. Health Minister Jens Spahn, who is Laschet’s deputy, is also in discussion. He is said to have already sounded out his chances loudly among party friends.

A conspicuous number of CDU politicians campaigned for the unity of the party in the run-up to the party congress and demanded that they should gather behind the new boss. There is great fear that the party will split further and that the AKK case could repeat itself – that in other words, unsuccessful applicants and their supporters will make life difficult for the new chairman. And this in a year in which not only the Bundestag is newly elected, but also very important state elections are pending, the first in March in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.