The dispute between the EU and Hungary and Poland has been smoldering for years. The reason are restrictions on the democratic rule of law. Now a CDU parliamentary deputy is very controversial about Orbán.

Budapest / Brussels – Excitement about an interview with the deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag. In conversation with the Budapest Newspaper Arnold Vaatz expressed himself benevolently about Viktor Orbán’s ruling party Fidesz. That was not well received in political circles in Germany and the European Union. Parliament’s Vice-President Katarina Barley (SPD) described Vaatz’s attitude towards Hungary as a “shame”.

At the end of 2020, the European Union and the member states Hungary and Poland slipped into a tangible dispute over the seven-year budget. At that time, the two states wanted to prevent the EU from a planned rule of law mechanism. The dispute resulted in a compromise. Only to pick up speed again when it became known that the last independent station in Hungary, the “Klubradio”, had had its FM frequency withdrawn. The EU Commission described the decision as “extremely questionable”. The radio station scandal fueled the simmering conflict over the restriction of the freedom of the press in Hungary.

# Orbán and the #Fidesz dismantle democracy in #Hungary and try the same thing in the #EU .

It is a shame that the CDU and CSU tolerate or even welcome this. https://t.co/1FuVHaA1Up – Katarina Barley (@katarinabarley) February 28, 2021

CDU Vice Arnold Vaatz with an interview on Hungary – EU politician Katerina Barley reacts critically

For the time-Journalist Stefan Schirmer is the current interview with Arnold Vaatz “to the shame of others”. “Orban’s party, which he praises, has demolished the independence of the judiciary, the right to freedom of expression, academic freedom and the protection of minorities in Hungary!” Argues Schirmer. His tweet is picked up by the SPD and EU politician Katarina Barley, who is also indignant. What happened?

in the Conversation with the Budapest Newspaper, a German-speaking Hungarian weekly newspaper, says Vaatz that Hungary is a “narcissistic insult” for the European Union. “Societies that refuse to consider feminism, gender asterisks, renewable energies or particulate matter to be the core issues of humanity, make the representatives of our mainstream angry,” said the CDU parliamentary deputy. His result: “Today, Fidesz takes positions on key issues that the CDU took twenty years ago.” He also criticizes the way the German media dealt with Hungary Prosecutor bombed. “

Orban’s Fidesz party in Hungary – CDU politician speaks out about “mainstream” in Germany

Further still: According to Vaatz, freedom of the press in Hungary is “far more diverse and more critical of the government” than in the Federal Republic. He also sees “large political overlaps” between the CDU and Fidesz in certain topics such as NATO, health policy and economic policy. A big topic for the CDU politician is obviously the “mainstream”, which he keeps coming up with. Whereby he fails to provide a precise definition. “The more convulsively the CDU clings to the mainstream, the more it will lose,” he judged. At the end of the conversation he gave the country of Hungary one thing: “And develop a little pity for people who are suffering from the loss of their reputation, who move from one hysteria to the next and cannot find their way out.”

Katarina Barley then tweeted: “Orbán and Fidesz are dismantling democracy in Hungary and trying to do the same in the EU.

That the CDU and CSU tolerate or even welcome this is a shame. “

The dispute over the membership of the Hungarian ruling party in the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) could pick up speed on Wednesday (March 3) in Brussels. As the Agence-France Press reports, on this day the EPP European Parliamentary Group, which also includes the CDU and CSU, will vote on new rules of procedure. This should enable the exclusion of entire delegations. Viktor Orbán then threatened: “If Fidesz is not welcome, we do not feel compelled to stay in the group”. That wrote the afp According to the head of government on Sunday to parliamentary group leader Manfred Weber (CSU). This could lead to a showdown of a dispute that has existed for years, in which EPP parties are demanding the exclusion of Fidesz due to the restrictions on fundamental democratic rights in Hungary. (aka)