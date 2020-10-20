D.he diagnosis is clear: There is far too little private wealth creation in Germany’s middle class. With financial assets of only around 18,000 euros, an average German citizen has far fewer financial resources than normal people in other industrialized countries. The question of the right course of action to strengthen capital formation seems far more difficult than the diagnosis. What is certain is that long-term prosperity is best achieved with entrepreneurial investments, above all with shares.

The CDU is now daring a big leap and wants to put wealth creation on a completely new basis. The strongest ruling party proposes a number of legislative initiatives to promote financial freedom for German citizens. If the Christian Democrats prevail, the German middle class could win back financially lost territory.

The CDU position paper is entitled “Improve employee equity participation and share culture – ensure participation in prosperity”. WELT had an insight into the previously unpublished programmatic writing, which provides for a whole range of measures to strengthen wealth formation.

Specifically, the Christian Democrats want employees to be allowed to receive employee shares or other shares for at least 3500 euros per year without taxes and social security contributions being due. So far this is only possible up to 360 euros. It is true that the grand coalition decided in its “Basic Pension Compromise” to double the allowance to 720 euros.

“Helping people build wealth”

But even after this increase, employees in this country will be spoiled by the tax authorities far more than elsewhere in Europe, where the tax exemptions are several thousand euros. Since a lack of capital participation is repeatedly cited as a cause of wealth inequality, this point also aims to prevent or close a gap between labor and capital in the first place.

“We want to help even more people build wealth. Participation in the company’s capital must therefore be made attractive to all sections of the population, regardless of employment and income, ”says CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak. In his opinion, it is high time to noticeably improve the attractiveness of employee equity participation, especially in terms of financial independence, which is a prerequisite for an independent lifestyle.

The program goes well beyond the expansion of the tax exemption to 3500 euros: The Christian Democrats propose a kind of family bonus. For each family member, the tax exemption should increase by a further 500 euros per year. For a couple with two children, this means that if, for example, a spouse in the company takes part in the employee participation program, the total tax exemption increases to 5,000 euros per year.

If both partners participate in such programs, the total allowance is 8,000 euros per year. In addition, unused allowances should be able to be accumulated for up to ten years. It is precisely this possibility of accumulation that makes a big difference, since employee shares today often have to be taxed at the maximum tax rate – which many high performers spoil them.

Employee participation also helps start-ups

Employee participation is of great importance, especially when it comes to start-ups in the high-tech sector. The possibility of participating in a possible future world market leader at an early stage is a real criterion for experts in the field of artificial intelligence, for example. The Union also recognizes this connection and declares improved opportunities for participation as an important competitive factor.

“The social market economy is the CDU’s DNA. For us, it is about improving the situation for start-ups and all other companies and their employees in Germany, ”says Union MEP Sepp Müller, one of the initiators of the paper.

This is so important because Germany has to assert itself in the international competition for the best and brightest minds: “We mustn’t lose touch.” In future, the entire sale of a company to employees should also be designed in such a way that buyers do not the full force of the control peg hits.

According to the Christian Democrats, employee equity participation is extremely beneficial not only for employees, but also for companies. In this way, young companies could motivate employees better, retain them in the long term and recruit skilled workers on a sustainable basis. “It can also help to solve the problem of corporate succession,” explains Ziemiak. After all, as “the medium-sized companies of tomorrow”, start-ups are dependent on good skilled workers: “That is why we want to help them to retain their employees, for example through improved rules for employee participation,” says the CDU general.

In another chapter of the paper, the Christian Democrats suggest a targeted promotion of the equity culture in Europe’s largest economy. In an international comparison, the number of shareholders in Germany is relatively low at around ten million. All scientific studies show that a broadly diversified portfolio of securities brings the best long-term growth in value.

One reason for many German citizens abstaining from shares is unfavorable tax regulations. The CDU relies on a package of measures. Among other things, it stipulates that the tax authorities should no longer hold their hands up in the event of price gains after a certain holding period, as was the case in Germany up to 2008.

That would reward pension savers with a long-term perspective. “In order to create better opportunities for building up wealth and in particular for private old-age provision, the previously low level of investment in shares and equity funds can be promoted through tax changes,” says Ziemiak.

From the Union’s point of view, the regulations on capital formation payments are no longer up to date. Today, employees can receive up to 40 euros a month from their employer and invest through a fund savings plan. This maximum amount, which has not been adjusted for a long time, is to be gradually doubled to 80 euros according to the party’s will. The CDU also calls for the employee savings allowance to be increased.

The advances from the Social Democrat-led Federal Ministry of Finance have so far tended to tamper with shareholders and pension savers. The owner of the house, Olaf Scholz (SPD), wanted to push through a financial transaction tax at the European level, which additionally burdens share transactions.

The coalition partner CDU gave these plans a clear rejection: “We reject new tax regulations that further burden the investment in shares.” The Christian Democrats speak out in the paper against the introduction of a tax on shares, as they mainly small investors and would burden private pension provision in Germany.

A reactivation of the wealth tax could not be done with the Union either. “Especially in times of low interest rates, stocks and equity funds can be a good investment alternative in order to achieve adequate returns and build up sufficient wealth for old age,” says Ziemiak. It is therefore essential to promote the equity culture in Germany beyond employee participation.

With the paper, the Christian Democrats are more clearly following the tradition of Ludwig Erhard, who coined the slogan of “prosperity for all” during the economic boom after the Second World War: “Participation comes before redistribution”, says the programmatic writing expressly.

Anyone who wants to strengthen the citizens’ personal responsibility must, wherever possible, promote their independence from state redistribution: But this is only possible “if the accumulation of wealth and capital income are promoted,” reads there. The more people are financially independent through their own wealth, the better: “Participation in the company’s capital must be attractive to all sections of the population, regardless of employment and income.”

It corresponds to the idea of ​​independent lifestyle choices and strengthens the bond between employee and employer. So the CDU understands the participation of employees in capital as a real social policy that gets away from ordering more and more welfare state redistribution. The latter has contributed to the relative financial scarcity of the middle class and thus has resulted in the average German citizen being financially quite unfree.