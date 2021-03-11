D.he directly elected CDU member of the Bundestag Klaus-Peter Willsch (CDU) has been struggling with a shit storm on the Internet and biting criticism from the political opponent since Thursday. Just three days before the local elections, in which Willsch is running as the top candidate for the Rhein-Taunus district council, a video appeared that shows the politician during a celebration in his house in Hohenstein in the Rheingau-Taunus district. Without a mask among other things. It was recorded on February 28, when Willsch celebrated his 60th birthday.

Oliver Bock Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Rheingau-Taunus district and for Wiesbaden.

Because of the pandemic, he had not specifically invited to a celebration, Willsch told the FAZ. In the morning he was surprised by his employees at his place of residence with a gift that was given to him at the door, observing the distance and hygiene rules. Willsch met political companions in the afternoon – virtually at a video conference organized by the district manager: Little consolation.

Do not violate the prohibition

In the evening he sat with his household and family. Then a friendly family joined them “unannounced” to congratulate them. Willsch let them in and realizes his mistake: “I regret that I have not lived up to my role model function,” said Willsch when asked by the FAZ

Willsch did not violate a ban, because in Hesse the contact restriction on one household and one additional person was an “urgent recommendation” of the state government, but not a criminal ordinance.

The first to the “mirror“The leaked video of one of the participants shows Willsch in the kitchen and several guests who are not wearing a mask and who obviously do not adhere to the rules of distance. Willsch couldn’t say for sure on Thursday who leaked the video to the media.

For political opponents, Willsch’s misstep is a hit. The video and the news about it from various media spread rapidly in the constituency of Willsch. For example, the SPD member of the state parliament, Marius Weiss, who is also based in the constituency, was “stunned by how Union members behave in the pandemic”. While parents forbid their children to have birthday parties, politicians whistled about the rules that they set for others and even though they themselves had to be role models.