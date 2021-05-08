E.t is not easy for MEPs to get attention. Like the former SPD top candidate Martin Schulz, you have to be proposed in the plenary by a political heavyweight like the Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi for the role of camp leader in a concentration camp film. Or have played an important role in federal politics, like the former Justice Minister Katarina Barley of the SPD or the Green Reinhard Bütikofer. Or have a big mouth and get on the nerves of many.

The CDU MEP Dennis Radtke has a big mouth and has been getting on many people’s nerves for months. In October, the 42-year-old Radtke made a guest article in the daily newspaper Die Welt. It was a frontal attack on the party colleague and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Pithy and / or pathetic headlines to the outside, a lack of communication and distrust inwards, garnished with the complete ignoring of the psychological life of their own political family,” he summed up shortly before the end of her first year in the new office.

“That is partly driven by envy”

Since then, Radtke has hardly got out of attack mode. He was looking for an open confrontation with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán when the CDU / CSU was looking for a quiet solution to the problem of the now former member of the party family EPP. In the mask affair, he accused the CDU member of the Bundestag, Nikolas Löbel, of rapture from the world and of other Union politicians of behaving “without instinct and stupid”. He fought for Armin Laschet, with whom he sits on the North Rhine-Westphalian state board of the CDU, as party chairman and candidate for chancellor. That went up to the old threat of founding its own CDU regional association if the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder did not withdraw. He is currently shooting against the candidacy of the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Hans-Georg Maaßen for the Bundestag.



“Pithy and / or pathetic headlines on the outside, a lack of communication and distrust inwards, garnished with the complete ignoring of the psychological life of her own political family”: Radtke on Ursula von der Leyen

:



Image: AP





Radtke is annoying. Radtke provokes. That doesn’t make him popular in his own ranks. Sure, Laschet thanked him personally. “And that on the day of the party congress,” says Radtke proudly. In their own group in the European Parliament, however, many do not speak well of him. “It’s always against your own party,” complains one. Another reported that he had been warned several times by the chairmen of the CDU / CSU group, Angela Niebler and Daniel Caspary, not to shoot against their own ranks. Radtke is annoying, but it also hits a nerve. After the criticism of von der Leyen, the response was huge, says Radtke. “He’s right too,” says one critic. “But his methods remain wrong.” In addition, he only came to the EU Parliament as a “replacement” for Herbert Reul in 2017, when the Minister of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia was appointed, it continues. As if that meant he had to practice humility first. “And then he is also a former SPD man.” His critics do not want to be named by name. For Radtke this is a great help. “It’s partly driven by envy,” he says. “I have no problem with arguments and criticism, but with my sights open, please. If the mixture of bite and decency is missing for this, it is regrettable. “