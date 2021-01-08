Ex-Prime Minister Roland Koch issued an election recommendation for the Hessian delegates at the CDU party conference. He and Friedrich Merz are old companions. And there is also a swipe at Merkel.

They have known each other for decades: Now Roland Koch (left) speaks out in public for Friedrich Merz as the new CDU chairman

E.It’s on the home straight at the marathon for the CDU chairmanship, the calls for support from the side are getting louder. Chancellor Helge Braun, head of the Chancellery, spoke out from the anteroom of Chancellor Angela Merkel and did so in an interview with the news agency Reuters Kund: He has a “very clear preference” for “someone with government experience”.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet was probably meant by this; however, Norbert Röttgen, as the former federal environment minister, is at least still involved when it comes to Braun.

also read CDU chairmanship and chancellorship

Ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, is the only one of the three candidates for the election on January 16 to have no government experience whatsoever. Against a party leader Merz is the head of the women’s union, which named Laschet or Röttgen as their two favorites. Allegedly, Laschet is said to have had a slight lead in the previous switching conference, which was supposed to bring a picture of the mood.

For Merz, however, the former Prime Minister of Hesse, Roland Koch, is strong. The 62-year-old advertises his 65-year-old companion to the 88 Hessian delegates from the fifth largest CDU state association with a haunting letter.

Koch therefore considers Merz the only sensible choice – for party leader as well as for chancellor candidate. The ex-Union faction leader not only has a well thought-out future concept, he is also clearly the most popular in the candidate trio, it says in the two-page letter.

also read

“Without any office and without much sympathy among journalists, Friedrich Merz has won almost all of the surveys between the three candidates in the past six months, often by a large margin,” argue Koch and the second signatory, the former mayor of Frankfurt, Petra Roth. The 76-year-old became known beyond the borders of Frankfurt as President of the German Association of Cities. You and Koch had already supported Merz in his 2018 candidacy against Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Jens Spahn.

Koch, who was Prime Minister of Hesse for eleven years until 2010, honorary chairman of the CDU Hesse and recently chairman of the Ludwig Erhard Foundation, has known Merz for decades. Merz was allowed to join the famous “Andean Pact” in 1979, a conservative men’s association within the CDU co-founded by the Hessian lawyer. Accordingly, Koch argues from a personal connection: He praises Merz’s economic expertise, his directness and the tackle mentality. But Koch repeatedly refers to the Hessian coalition experience of the Union.

Have known each other for decades: The then Hessian Prime Minister Roland Koch and Friedrich Merz at the state party conference in Gießen 2001 Source: pa / dpa / dpaweb / Oliver_Stratmann

“We cannot rule out a black-green coalition in the federal government either,” write Koch and Roth, in whose town hall a black-green Roman coalition was formed in 2006. Such a constellation is attractive for the CDU, but also dangerous, as the failed Jamaica negotiations in the federal government in 2017 had shown.

There was “a lot of talk about green, yellow or Bavaria”. In a not very subtle swipe at the then CDU chairwoman Merkel, Koch says that there was “little to see” of the party, apart from the Hessian Prime Minister and CDU Vice-President Volker Bouffier. In general, the cooperation with the Greens only works well in Hessen because Bouffier stands for law and order with “clear announcements on immigration and integration”. “Only he was able to form today’s Hessian coalition without letting the CDU become invisible next to the Greens”, argues Koch and concludes: “Friedrich Merz is the right Chancellor, even if it requires a black-green coalition.”

also read Green candidate for chancellor

However, the advertising letter from the once powerful CDU politician does not necessarily mean that the delegates from Hesse will follow the recommendation. Head of the Chancellery, Braun, also comes from Hessen; There he is even traded by some as a possible Bouffier successor.

The Giessener’s preference over Merz could play a role in the decision of some delegates. At the same time, the “Mirror” just now, state party leader Bouffier tried to get Laschet to swap roles with Jens Spahn. The Federal Minister of Health had postponed his ambitions so that Laschet could apply for the presidency. Laschet refused to swap roles.

also read

Shortly before the special party conference was canceled in the spring due to the corona, two camps had definitely shown up among the 88 delegates of the Hesse CDU: At that time, around half wanted Merz as chairman of the federal party, the others tended to Laschet . Hardly anyone found words of praise for Röttgen. That has recently changed. Again and again one can hear in the party that the foreign politician has recently made up a lot of ground. However, it remains to be seen whether Röttgen can convert the new sympathies into votes. Likewise, whether the word of the previous chef still applies in the former “Stahlhelm” CDU Hessen.