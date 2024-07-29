Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Thuringia’s CDU leader again called for more diplomacy for peace in Ukraine. Previously, the BSW made exactly this a condition for coalitions after the state elections.

Erfurt – It is a sentence with a lot of room for interpretation, with which the news magazine Mirror Thuringia’s CDU leader Mario Voigt on Monday (27 July) quoted: “Germany has always been a diplomatic power and what I expect from a federal government is that it starts more diplomatic initiatives so that we can find solutions,” Voigt said. Sarah Wagenknecht had previously made it clear that her party would only participate in state governments if the respective coalition partners took a “clear federal political position for diplomacy and against war preparations”.

Mario Voigt is the CDU’s top candidate in Thuringia. © Jan Woitas/dpa

Interior Minister Maier accuses BSW of “diversionary tactics” ahead of Thuringia election

Based on Voigt’s statement, the spiral of outrage began to turn: Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) accused the BSW Blackmail and a lack of state political vision: “The topic is a diversionary tactic for missing state issues. There is nothing behind it except headlines,” Maier told the Editorial Network Germany (RND). He told the CDU: “No serious party in the federal government will allow itself to be blackmailed by Sahra Wagenknecht into stopping its support for a democratic country that has been brutally invaded by Russia.”

Kiesewetter: CDU must not cooperate with “Kremlin offshoot” BSW

Roderich Kiesewetter, CDU foreign policy expert, demanded RND of all regional associations of his party not to enter into a coalition with the BSW under the conditions mentioned. Wagenknecht had thereby made it clear “that the BSW aims to make Russian interests part of German policy. One of these Russian interests is to undermine the free democratic basic order and to split democratic parties like the CDU, to reduce them in size and thus to render them irrelevant.” According to Kieswetter, cooperation with the “Kremlin offshoot” BSW must be ruled out for the CDU.

Voigt, who wants to govern Thuringia, a federal state in which about half of those surveyed support parties – AfD and BSW – who are against the rearmament of Ukraine, followed up with a sentence: The CDU is “the largest peace party in Europe”. Whether he can credibly represent this as a representative of a party whose former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) once openly defended the US invasion of Iraq, which was illegal under international law, is at least questionable. After the state election, Voigt may have to negotiate a government with the BSW. In the last polls, the party was at around 20 percent, just behind the Union.

CDU in Thuringia: Voigt wants to support Ukraine to prevent “millions of refugees” from coming

After the Spiegel article appeared, the Thuringian CDU referred by X to Voigt’s answer to a similar question in the newspapers of the Media Group Bavaria in an interview from the beginning of July. In it, Voigt said that it was right to support Ukraine because: “A victory for Putin would result in millions of additional refugees from Ukraine making their way to Germany.” This was apparently intended to dispel the accusation of giving in to Wagenknecht. “An editor interprets, an article appears – and X goes crazy,” the loading association continued in the article.

Furthermore, Voigt said, the federal government must take diplomatic initiatives like in 2014, when Merkel Crimea-crisis a unified EU-position on the conflict. Initiatives such as the Swiss Peace Conference should therefore be “intensively supported”. “Germany has always dedicated its foreign policy to maintaining peace. We should remember that,” concluded Voigt.

Merkel’s Minsk Agreement for peace in Ukraine: quickly failed

Germany’s mediation in the Crimean crisis resulted in the Negotiation of the two Minsk agreements on the status of the areas in Donbass controlled by Russian separatists in 2015. The ceasefire negotiated in the agreement failed in the year it was signed – both times due to attacks by Russian separatists. Until the Russian invasion of the whole of Ukraine, the OSCE observation mission registered constant violations of the ceasefire by both sides.

Politically, the agreements provided for the separatist republics to be granted special rights through constitutional reform, but this failed because there have been no democratic elections in the Donbass since the outbreak of war in 2014. From the extremely complex situation, the Bremen political scientist concluded Heiko Pleines 2022 in an analysis for the Federal Agency for Civic Education: Many of the requirements in the agreement negotiated by the Merkel government are, “under the given conditions, completely unrealistic”. (kb)