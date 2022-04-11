CDU boss Friedrich Merz has prepared people in Germany for a loss of prosperity against the background of sharp price increases. “We are probably past the peak of our prosperity, at least for a while. It’s getting more difficult,” said Merz on Sunday evening in the ARD “Report from Berlin”.

“We will no longer be able to afford one or the other. That will be the case for a certain time.” Not only the leader of the opposition has to say that. “The chancellor, who knows, should also say that.”

Merz emphasized that politicians cannot compensate for every damage and cannot compensate for every increase in price with state funds. But there are population groups that need targeted help. As an example, Merz named families with many children and low income. The boards also needed help. “But it will be more expensive for the normal family, also for many countries.”

Merz also commented on the planned special fund for the Bundeswehr. In this context, he accused the federal government of a lack of willingness to cooperate. With a view to the planned anchoring of the financing of the Bundeswehr in the Basic Law, Merz complained.

Since the government statement six weeks ago, there has only been one conversation between the government and the Union. One for the coming week had been canceled. The next should take place in just over two weeks. “If this continues, it will be very, very difficult,” warned the Union faction leader.







The Union sees major differences of opinion in the coalition. He expects the coalition to take a clear position in line with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government statement. “We want to come to a joint result,” assured Merz. “We want and we must help the Bundeswehr,” here at one with the government in agreement. However, the government must have its own majority for a simple law and “enlist all the deputies of the government factions” to amend the Basic Law. Then the Union would like to help to achieve a two-thirds majority.

When asked whether the Union would do the same if one or two votes were missing, Merz said it would not fail because of one or two votes. “But we are not replacing large groups here, and we are not replacing individual factions from the federal government either.”

The planned rearmament of the Bundeswehr is a result of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. With the approval of the Union faction, Scholz plans to secure 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr as a special fund via the Basic Law. For the necessary two-thirds majority in Parliament, the coalition also needs the Union.





